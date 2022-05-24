All you need to know about Y’lan Noel

American actor Y’lan Noel is famously recognized for his appearance as Daniel King in ‘Insecure,’ the HBO television series. He played the lead role in the action-horror film,’ The First Purge’ and in the pilot for Lee Daniels’ The Spook Who Sat By The Door.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full Names: Y’lan Noel

Popular As: Lantey and Ylantey

Gender: Male

Age: 33 years old

Zodiac Sign: Leo

Date of Birth: August 19, 1988

Place of Birth: New York, United States

Profession: Actor

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: African-American

Religion: Not Known

Sexual Orientation: Straight

Father (Dad): Kala Jojo-Starling

Net Worth: $1-$5 million

All about the body measurements of the Y’lan Noel

Here are the body measurements of this charming media personality

Height: 5’10” inches (1.77 meters)

Weight: 73 Kg (161 lbs)

Eye Color: Brown

Hair Color: Brown

Body Measurements: N/A

Facts about Y’lan Noel

Here are the further critical Facts about this stunning personality

● On July 14, 1980, Melissa Meeks (nee Curl) was born in Chicago, Illinois. There is no

Wikipedia page about her childhood, family background, and elementary qualifications,

but she brought with her older sister Michelle Curl.

● On August 19, 1988, Y’lan was born in New York City, United States. He is 33 years old

now, and his zodiac sign is Leo.

● Details about Noel’s early life, Parents, and educational qualifications are unknown.

● His father, Kala Jojo-Starling, is a Philadelphia storytelling artist in education. His

younger brother is a high school basketball star.

● Noel played several notable roles, such as Insecure (2015), The First Purge (2018), and

Lee Daniels’ The Spook Who Sat By The Door(2021).

● Y’lan has enjoyed a handsome amount of money in his acting career. He has an

estimated $1 million and $5 million, including his assets and income.

Description:

● American actor Y’lan Noel is widely recognized for his lead appearances in ‘Insecure

(2015)’, the HBO television series, in the action-horror film,’ The First Purge'(2018) and

the pilot for Lee Daniels’ The Spook Who Sat By The Door'(2021).