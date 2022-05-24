Biography

All you need to know about Y’lan Noel

American actor Y’lan Noel is famously recognized for his appearance as Daniel King in ‘Insecure,’ the HBO television series. He played the lead role in the action-horror film,’ The First Purge’ and in the pilot for Lee Daniels’ The Spook Who Sat By The Door.

Biography and Body Statistics:

  • Full Names: Y’lan Noel
  • Popular As: Lantey and Ylantey
  • Gender: Male
  • Age: 33 years old
  • Zodiac Sign: Leo
  • Date of Birth: August 19, 1988
  • Place of Birth: New York, United States
  • Profession: Actor
  • Nationality: American
  • Ethnicity: African-American
  • Religion: Not Known
  • Sexual Orientation: Straight
  • Father (Dad): Kala Jojo-Starling
  • Net Worth: $1-$5 million

All about the body measurements of the Y’lan Noel

Here are the body measurements of this charming media personality

  • Height: 5’10” inches (1.77 meters)
  • Weight: 73 Kg (161 lbs)
  • Eye Color: Brown
  • Hair Color: Brown
  • Body Measurements: N/A

Facts about Y’lan Noel

Here are the further critical Facts about this stunning personality

● On August 19, 1988, Y’lan was born in New York City, United States. He is 33 years old
now, and his zodiac sign is Leo.
● Details about Noel’s early life, Parents, and educational qualifications are unknown.
● His father, Kala Jojo-Starling, is a Philadelphia storytelling artist in education. His
younger brother is a high school basketball star.
● Noel played several notable roles, such as Insecure (2015), The First Purge (2018), and
Lee Daniels’ The Spook Who Sat By The Door(2021).
● Y’lan has enjoyed a handsome amount of money in his acting career. He has an
estimated $1 million and $5 million, including his assets and income.

Description:

● American actor Y’lan Noel is widely recognized for his lead appearances in ‘Insecure
(2015)’, the HBO television series, in the action-horror film,’ The First Purge'(2018) and
the pilot for Lee Daniels’ The Spook Who Sat By The Door'(2021).

