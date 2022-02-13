Every fact you need to know about Taryn Hatcher

The 29 years old sports journalist and news anchor from America, Taryn Hatcher. She currently works as a television anchor and reporter for a Philadelphia-based channel, NBC Sports Philadelphia.

She also worked for multiple sports teams, including the Flyers, Eagles, Phillies, and Sixers. In addition to that, Taryn makes guest appearances on SportsNet Central and many others networks.

Prior to working with NBC Sports Philadelphia, Taryn served as a sideline reporter for Big Ten Network. She covered NCAA basketball and Big Ten Network Plus as a reporter.

Taryn spent three years as a sports reporter and anchor for Hawaii News Now network.

Further, she was an active football player during her studies at Delran High School. Since her childhood, Taryn has wanted to become a sports reporter. Without any doubt, she is living her childhood dream of becoming a sports reporter from all indications.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Taryn Hatcher

Date of birth: 24 December 1992

Place of birth: Delran, New Jersey

Age: 29 years

Horoscope: Capricorn

Nationality: American

Occupation: Journalist

Instagram: @tarynhatcher

Twitter: @TarynNBCS

Net Worth: $450,000

Spouse/Boyfriend: Austen Freeborn

All about the body measurements of the sports journalist

So, here are the body measurements of this charming journalist

Taryn Hatcher Weight: 62 kg or 135 lbs

Taryn Hatcher Height: 5’8″ or 173cm

Taryn Hatcher Bra size: 34B

Taryn Hatcher Shoe size: 8 US

Taryn Hatcher Body measurements: 35-28-36 inches

Further details about Taryn Hatcher