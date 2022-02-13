Every fact you need to know about Taryn Hatcher 

The 29 years old sports journalist and news anchor from America, Taryn Hatcher. She currently works as a television anchor and reporter for a Philadelphia-based channel, NBC Sports Philadelphia.
She also worked for multiple sports teams, including the Flyers, Eagles, Phillies, and Sixers. In addition to that, Taryn makes guest appearances on SportsNet Central and many others networks.
Prior to working with NBC Sports Philadelphia, Taryn served as a sideline reporter for Big Ten Network. She covered NCAA basketball and Big Ten Network Plus as a reporter.
Taryn spent three years as a sports reporter and anchor for Hawaii News Now network.
Further, she was an active football player during her studies at Delran High School. Since her childhood, Taryn has wanted to become a sports reporter. Without any doubt, she is living her childhood dream of becoming a sports reporter from all indications.
Quick Facts and Body Statistics:
Full name: Taryn Hatcher
Date of birth: 24 December 1992
Place of birth: Delran, New Jersey
Age: 29 years
Horoscope: Capricorn
Nationality: American
Occupation: Journalist
Instagram: @tarynhatcher
Twitter: @TarynNBCS
Net Worth: $450,000
Spouse/Boyfriend: Austen Freeborn
All about the body measurements of the sports journalist
So, here are the body measurements of this charming journalist
- Taryn Hatcher Weight: 62 kg or 135 lbs
- Taryn Hatcher Height: 5’8″ or 173cm
- Taryn Hatcher Bra size: 34B
- Taryn Hatcher Shoe size: 8 US
- Taryn Hatcher Body measurements: 35-28-36 inches
Further details about Taryn Hatcher
- Taryn was born in Delran, New Jersey, on 24 December 1992 to the family of Jeff and Connie Hatcher. She is of white ethnicity and grew up with her elder brother, Kyle Hatcher, in Delran, New Jersey.
- Her brother graduated from the Naval Academy. Now he serves as a helicopter pilot in the United States Navy.
- The smart journalist was persuaded to be a sports reporter at the age of 10 when she used to watch university basketball with her father. Thus, she has nurtured that dream turned into reality.
- Her passion for soccer was influenced by the successful footballer Carli Lloyd, who hails from her hometown and later became an all-star player.
- About Taryn’s education, she completed her initial studies at Delran High School, Delran, New Jersey.
- As a result of Taryn’s intense passion for being a reporter, Taryn enlisted in Rutgers University in 2011.
- Thereafter, Taryn graduated with a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Journalism & Mass Media Studies and Political Science. While in the university, Taryn worked for WRSU Rutgers Radio as a sportscaster.
- The accomplished sportscaster later served as a sideline reporter as an intern at Big Ten Network and Big Ten Plus before being recruited by the Big Ten Network as a freelance sideline reporter.
- Later she associated with these Networks and covered their statewide televised games during her senior year.
- Soon after her graduation, the gorgeous reporter was signed by Hawaii News Now as an anchor and sports reporter. She worked at the News station team for three years before joining her recent gig on 23 July 2018 at NBC Sports Philadelphia.
- Before coming to the limelight in sports journalism, Taryn has worked as a waitress at a cafe in Philadelphia in the name of Chickie’s and Pete’s.
- Taryn has a boyfriend, Austen Freeborn; she uploads pictures of them on dates and adventures on her Instagram account.
- As of January 2022, she has around 60k followers on Instagram and 45k on Twitter.