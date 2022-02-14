Biography

Kelly Cass Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Kelly Cass was born on 27th November 1973, in Poughkeepsie, New York, USA. However, she got her further studies at Adelphi University, Mississippi State University, and Yonsei University. The actress is also an on-camera meteorologist at The Weather Channel. And she starts working first in January 2000. Moreover, she likes to play varsity soccer, volleyball, and softball. Kelly also enjoys adventure games like biking, skiing, and hiking. She married Chris Bee, and they both gave birth to three children.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Kelly Cass

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

  • Kelly Cass Height: 5 Feet and 8 Inches
  • Kelly Cass Weight: 130 lbs or (59 kg)
  • Kelly Cass Bra Size: 34 B
  • Kelly Cass Shoe Size: unknown
  • Kelly Cass Body Measurements: 36-26-37 inches or (91-66-94 cm)

Further critical details of the actress:

Kelly Cass

  • Kelly Cass Date of Birth: 27th November 1973
  • Kelly Cass Age: 46 years
  • Kelly Cass Nationality: American
  • Kelly Cass Eye color: Blue
  • Kelly Cass Hair color: Blonde
  • Kelly Cass Horoscope: Sagittarius
  • Kelly Cass Spouse/Boyfriend: Chris Bee

Kelly Cass

