Susie Abromeit Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe and More!

Another glamorous beauty and a stunning actress is Susie Abromeit, who was born on 15th November 1982. She is titled as the most famous beauty of the Hollywood actress. Due to her credible performance and beauty, Susan grasps fame and the popularity by making a huge fan base. Moreover, Susie Abromeit became more eye-catching personality after performing Pam’s role in the Netflix series “Jessica Jones.” After giving her best in this, she got two more next sequels of the series Devious Maids and Chicago Med.

She chooses Duke University to complete her graduation. And in her study period, she is famous as a good tennis player. And she got the title of 6th good player in the US state. Besides her acting talent, she is a good guitarist and a singer. She has come up with her own music composition. She is the sister of “Kate Merrill” who is a famous reporter in America.

Check out the Body Measurement of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this talented and fascinating actress:

Susie Abromeit Weight: 133 pounds or (60 kg)

Susie Abromeit Height: 5’7″ or (170 cm)

Susie Abromeit Shoe size: 7.5

Susie Abromeit Bra size: 34C

Susie Abromeit Body measurements: 37-25-37 inches or (94-64-94 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: