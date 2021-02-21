Susan Sarandon Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe and More!

An American social activist and Hollywood actress who took part in several social activities in America. She was born on 4th October 1946 in America and raised up in New Jersey. She Susan’s father name is Philip and her mother name is Lenora. However, she completed her BA in Drama from the Catholic University in America. In 1969, she did a lead character in a motion picture called “Joe.”

Moreover, she performed in many TV serials like A World Apart and Search for Tomorrow. She also did several main roles in the Atlantic City and The Great Waldo Pepper and got much familiarity. She is one of the best Hollywood actresses who gave brilliant performances in several films and the serials. Susan Sarandon also won many awards due to her remarkable performances and acting skills. Her awards and achievements include Screen Guild Award, British Academy Film award, and many more. Moreover, Susan narrated two more documentaries that are related to social problems and political activities.

Check out the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this phenomenal and impressive actress:

Susan Sarandon Weight: 63 kg or (139 lbs)

Susan Sarandon Height: 5’6″

Susan Sarandon Shoe Size: 10 (US)

Susan Sarandon Bra Size: 34D

Susan Sarandon Body measurement: 38-27-36

Further critical details of the actress: