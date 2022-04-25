Steps On How to Invest In The Stock Market:

The proper management of money is a key issue in the personal and business sphere. In a fractured economy like the current one, the reduction of salaries, the lack of income, layoffs, among others, generate uncertainty in the management of finances. Despite this, it is possible to generate income if you opt for some type of safe investment that allows money to grow in a reasonable time.

In the financial market there are some valid alternatives to invest. One of the options that can be very useful is trade gold online investments in the stock market.

It is mistakenly thought that only large companies or people with high purchasing power can invest in the stock market. Any natural person or company can invest in this segment, regardless of whether it is large, medium or small.

The best thing is that there are no minimum amounts to invest; it all depends on the objectives and goals that are set. 13% of the stock exchange transactions were negotiated by small and medium investors through 7,133 negotiations of the total of 15,380 general operations.

Some rules that should not be overlooked:

Get advice: It is essential to have the support of professionals trained and authorized to operate in the stock market. These experts must have experience in managing investments. Therefore, you should go to the different brokerage houses that have qualified people to provide you with timely and reliable advice.

Research: Before buying a stock or any security in the market, you should find out all the details of the company in which you would like to invest. For example: knowing the name of the company, line of business, annual profit record, distribution of dividends, risk rating, quality of products or services, among others.

Diversify: To have a good investment and protect your wealth, it is recommended that you be able to diversify it, that is, invest intelligently in several companies, without buying too many shares or debt papers. The BVG spokesperson recommends accessing all relevant economic sectors. If for some reason one of the companies you’ve invested in doesn’t have a good financial year, you’ll be able to minimize your risk.

Take advantage of opportunities: Proper monitoring of the stock market can help obtain more convenient prices. Market fluctuations will make it easy for you to make money by buying businesses for fair value.

Minimize costs: Expert support will help reduce transaction costs and commissions for services. This money savings will stay in your pocket and will be much more profitable in the long run.

Be patient: You should not be desperate for profit right away. In variable income securities such as shares, the minimum investment time is one year (closing time of the financial year and distribution of profits). In turn, in fixed-income securities there are short-term instruments (less than one year) such as commercial paper (up to 359 days) or commercial invoices (up to 180 days); and long-term such as obligations or securitizations (1 to 5 years).

Reinvest dividends and profits: The interest along with the passing of the years will allow you to achieve a much higher return.

Take care of the money: It is not recommended to invest borrowed money or to invest that money that is essential in your budget and that can compromise your lifestyle. All investments have a life cycle, sometimes they go up and other times they go down. You have to follow up on investments to know when is the right time to leave and not lose money.

Evaluate the risk: In the business world there are no completely safe investments. They all have risk; the deadliest would be to lose everything. That is why it is important to consider this area and have a trusted advisor who is an expert in the stock market. In a first investment, exaggerated risks should not be taken, such as trying to invest in a large number of securities of recognized companies with a long history in order to receive adequate economic returns for the market.

Procedure to invest: Contact an authorized brokerage house, in charge of evaluating the investor’s profile and offering him the titles that fit his needs.