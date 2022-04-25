 Kahnawake Tribe And Casinos In Canada 

The Kahnawake Mohawk Territory is located on the south shore of the Saint Lawrence River in Quebec, Canada. It is a First Nations reserve of the Mohawks of Kahnawake. With a population of over 8,000 people, Kahnawake is one of the many self-governing territories of the Mohawk Nation in Canada. The people there have a good relationship with gambling as the Kahnawake Gaming Commission, which is responsible for the licensing and regulation of online and land-based gaming, was established in 1996.

The Gaming Commission has been regulating Kahnawake online casinos since 1999 and ever since then, any operator that wants to be licensed by the Gaming Commission has to host their gaming portal at a data centre called Mohawk Internet Technologies, which is managed by Continent 8 Technologies. Continent 8 Technologies quickly grew to international networks as it uses its tech to provide security, safety and auditing.

The Regulation Of The Commission

The Kahnawake Gaming Commission licenses and regulates all gaming activities carried out by land-based poker rooms, land-based non-profit charity raffles, and interactive gambling activities being conducted in the Mohawk Territory of Kahnawake. Its regulatory authority also extends to all casino establishments that received its licenses, as the operators need to host their websites on Mohawk Territory servers as a prerequisite of the licensing.

The raffle laws only came into existence in November 2011, in accordance with Section 24 of the Kahnawake Gaming Law. This law also covers all charitable gaming organizations in the Montreal area that intends to host events in the territory.

Licensing Online Gambling Sites

At the time of this writing, the Kahnawake Gaming Council has provided gaming licenses to over 100 different internet gambling operators. Some of the most popular gambling sites in the world are licensed by the Kahnawake Gaming Commission.

All sites that received their license from the commission are required to display the Kahnawake official logo on their homepage. This not only tells the average user that the site is certified but also confirm its legitimacy.

The commission partnered up with several third-party auditors and consultants that offer technical assistance in licensing and regulating websites. These organizations are mostly referred to as “Approved Agents”. The Kahnawake Gaming Commission works with four approved agents; iTech Labs, Technical Systems Testing, eCOGRA, and Gaming Associates. Technical Systems Testing audits gaming sites to ensure the games are completely fair and secure away from hackers and scams, while eCOGRA audits sites’ networks to display their payout percentages every month, so the players will know what they are in for.

Each of the four organizations has a role to play when it comes to verifying the safety and security of websites. It can also be said that these companies are the reason players trust sites being licensed by the Kahnawake Gaming Commission as they have a reputation of being fair, safe, legitimate and trustworthy.

Conclusion

Gamblers who have been playing games at online casinos should have heard or seen the Kahnawake Gaming Commission on several sites as it is one of the leading license providers for online gambling sites across the world. They’ve probably seen the commission logo just as much as they’ve seen licensing details for Antigua, Gibraltar, the Isle of Man and Antigua.