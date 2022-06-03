Biography

Every Fact You Need To Know About Steffy Moreno

By Tony Altidore 1

Steffy Moreno is a Colombian-based Tiktok star and was born on 1st December 1992. She has Colombian nationality and there is no detail about her family members. She got fame when she went viral on Youtube, Tiktok.

According to reports, she is earning wealth through social media, which is approximately $1.5 million. A famous Tiktoker star has 566.4 thousand followers and 523k on Youtube.
Her recordings on both YouTube and TikTok are identified with the movement, wellness, and way of life. She has a glaring personality, and people really like her because of the hot pictures which she uploads on social media.

Biography and Body Statistics:

  • Full name: Steffy Moreno
  • Date of birth: December 1, 1992
  • Place of birth: Medellin, Colombia
  • Age: 29 years old (As of 2022)
  • Horoscope: Sagittarius
  • Nationality: Colombian
  • Occupation: TikTok Star, YouTuber
  • Instagram: @steffyofficial
  • Net Worth: approx.: $1.5 million
  • Spouse/Boyfriend: Single

Steffy Moreno

All about the body measurements of the Steffy Moreno

Here are the body measurements of this charming media person

  • Weight: 55kg
  • Height: 5’7”
  • Shoe size: Not Available
  • Body measurements: 30-28-32 inches

Facts about Steffy Moreno

  • Steffy Moreno is a social media personality. People love Steffy so much because of her appearance.
  • She is active on TikTok, Youtube, and Instagram.
  • She is active on social media. You can follow her on your Instagram account under the name @steffyofficial.
  • Steffy was born on 1st December 1992 in Colombia.
  • We don’t know from where she got an education and no history about her family.
  • The estimated net worth of the famous TikTok is almost $1.5 million. She is earning this amount from her social platforms.

Steffy Moreno

Tony Altidore

Tony Altidore is a seasoned journalist with nearly 10 years experience. While studying journalism at the University of Pennsylvania, Tony found a passion for finding engaging stories. As a contributor to The Tiger News, Tony mostly covers state and national developments.

