Every Fact You Need To Know About Steffy Moreno

Steffy Moreno is a Colombian-based Tiktok star and was born on 1st December 1992. She has Colombian nationality and there is no detail about her family members. She got fame when she went viral on Youtube, Tiktok.
According to reports, she is earning wealth through social media, which is approximately $1.5 million. A famous Tiktoker star has 566.4 thousand followers and 523k on Youtube.
Her recordings on both YouTube and TikTok are identified with the movement, wellness, and way of life. She has a glaring personality, and people really like her because of the hot pictures which she uploads on social media.
Biography and Body Statistics:
- Full name: Steffy Moreno
- Date of birth: December 1, 1992
- Place of birth: Medellin, Colombia
- Age: 29 years old (As of 2022)
- Horoscope: Sagittarius
- Nationality: Colombian
- Occupation: TikTok Star, YouTuber
- Instagram: @steffyofficial
- Net Worth: approx.: $1.5 million
- Spouse/Boyfriend: Single
All about the body measurements of the Steffy Moreno
Here are the body measurements of this charming media person
- Weight: 55kg
- Height: 5’7”
- Shoe size: Not Available
- Body measurements: 30-28-32 inches
Facts about Steffy Moreno
