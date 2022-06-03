Every Fact You Need To Know About David Conrad

David Conrad is a famous American actor known as Jennifer Love Hewitt’s husband in the tv series Ghost Whisperer. He was born on 17 August 1967 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States. He went to Swissvale High School and then to preparatory school in Pennsylvania.

David graduated from The Kiski School and started acting at Brown University. David also has two other siblings named James and Margaret. He was raised in Edgewood Pittsburg. He remained in a relationship with Amanda Tosch from 2006 to 2007.

In October 2009, he dated Storm Large, but we don’t have enough knowledge about his relationship. It seems that he likes to keep his personal life secret.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: David Conrad

Date of birth: August 17, 1967

Place of birth: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States

Age: 55 years old (As of 2022)

Horoscope: Leo

Nationality: American

Occupation: Actor

Instagram: @davidcconrad

Net Worth: approx.: $3million

Spouse/Girlfriend: Amanda Tosch

Weight: 75 kg

Height: 6’1”

Shoe size: Not Available

Body measurements: Not Available

Facts about David Conrad