Biography of Hollywood Actress Sienna Miller! Age, Net worth, Daughter

Sienna Rose Diana Miller is known all over the world with her professional identity Sienna Miller. She is an actress, fashion designer, and a model of big screen. Sienna Miller age is 38 years.

Sienna Miller Movies are famous all over the world. As, she played very successful roles in “Factory Girl, Alfie, The Girl, and The Layer Cake. She worked for both TV and film industry. She gets popularity after performing a role in a TV show in 2006.

Who is Sienna Miller?

Miller is a well-known personality of the Hollywood industry. She was born in the New York City of America on 28th December 1981.

She works hard to maintain her position up in the industry. Her mother Josephine was from Africa but she has British Nationality. And her father Edwin was an American national personality.

Sienna Miller: Early Life & Childhood

She has to move to London with her elder sister and parents. And in London, she starts her early education. At the age of 18, she moves back to America.

Then she starts her journey of acting by taking classes at Lee Strasberg Theatre. And she got the good skills of performing and acting.

Sienna Miller: Professional Career

Miller starts her professional career from TV serials. She took part in many TV dramas and became famous for her best acting roles.

She catches the attention of viewers when she plays a strong supporting role in “ Alfie ” in 2004.

” in 2004. Miller also starts singing with her acting profession. Later on, in 2006 she got another chance to show the acting art in “ Factory Girl” .

. After that, she presents the most appropriate roles in several movies and people like her to see on the screen.

In this way, she climbs up towards progress. And now everyone knows Miller very well as the best actress.

Miller also performs many roles on stage shows in 2005.

She was performing another role of a comedy girl in “ Camille ” with her costar James Franco.

” with her costar James Franco. She has the role of a bride in the movie that died in a road accident. Sienna Miller Movies get famous at the start of 2000.

get famous at the start of 2000. She gets attention in the eye of viewers and the industry in early 2000 with two blockbuster movies like G.I Joe and “ The Rise of Cobra ” in 2009.

and “ ” in 2009. She also did a TV screen role as Tippi Hedren in “The Girl” in 2012. At the start5 of 2014, she took part in biographical dramas “ Fox Catcher ” and “ American Sniper ”.

” and “ ”. For the year 2015, she did a role in the drama “High Rise” and performs beautifully.

In 2015, the director and writer Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck sign her in an American drama film “ Mississippi Grind ”.

”. She also ranked high in a biographical drama film of the Hollywood industry “ The Lost City of Z ” in 2016.

” in 2016. However, in the same year, she also represents “ Gangster Moll ” a drama film for the big screen.

” a drama film for the big screen. She also gets an award of the best-supporting actress for her film “The Edge of Love“.



Sienna Miller; Net Worth

Sienna Miller’s net worth is up to $18 million. She has a bright future and career. Her acting profession is her main source of earnings.

Sienna Miller; Description of Body and measurement

Sienna Miller’s weight is 54 Kg with a height of 5 feet and 5 Inches. She has a beautiful and slim body structure with a measurement of 34-25-34.

Sienna Miller; Personal Life

Her relationship with Jude Law her costar in the movie Alfie was observed by a newspaper tabloid. In December 2004 she got engaged. They separated in 2006 due to the Jude Law’s affair with the nanny of children.

Besides this, Miller was highly noticed for having a strong affair with Balthazar Getty. Sienna Miller’s husband is not announced publically as she is never married to anyone but she ever had a husband.

Tom Sturridge is the father of Sienna Miller’s daughter Marlowe. From 2017 Miller is also in a relationship with Brad Pitt. They were looking more comfortable with each other in a Music Festival.



Sienna Miller; Awards & Achievements

Miller wins an award of EMA Futures Award in 20017. Then again she won another Best Supporting Actress Award in 2009 for her release The Edge of Love.

However, she was nominated in several awards shows like Golden Globe Award show and British Independent Award show etc.

Sienna Miller; Picture gallery

Miller did not use any social media network but she gave her best poses for her fans. Many times she clicks a lot of her portrait to satisfy her viewers.

Although, Miller has a slim body shape with beautiful Blonde hair, Therefore, her pics gallery is looking amazing with her stunning clicks. Some of them are as under:

Sienna Miller; Social Media

Miller is not like social media much unlike other celebrities. She is not using any account like Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. But you can find her Sienna Miller Instagram account on her fans page.

