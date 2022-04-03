Bhushan Kumar Biography: Net Worth, Personal Life, Family and Achievements

Bhushan Kumar is a well-known Bollywood film producer who is also known as a musician. He acquired his soundtrack in some recent movies such as Yeh Jawani hai Dewani, Lootera, Chennai Express, and many many more.

Who is Bhushan Kumar?

Bhushan Kumar is a Bollywood film and music producer who was born in Delhi, India, on 27 November 1977. He belongs to a prestigious musical family of B town known as Gulshan Kumar. Yes! Gulshan Kumar and Sudesh Kumari are his parents.

The family background is rich, which proved a perfect launchpad for an incredible Bollywood career. He has two siblings (sisters) named Tulsi Kumar and Khushali Kumar. The energetic Bhushan Kumar is 43 years old.

Early Life and childhood

Bhushan started his career at the age of 19 years. He became the Chairman of the T-series company in 1997. Not only this music company, but he also became the managing director and Chairman of many music companies in India.

He diversified the company’s business into electronics, audio, video and cassettes, and film production. So he was honored by the Government of India’s Electronics and Software Export promotion council.

Professional career of Bhushan Kumar

Kumar started the niche in the music market by developing the soundtracks of many films such as Yeh Jawani hai Dewaani, Dabangg 2, Son of Sardar, Desi Boyz, Cocktail, Jism 2, Tanu Weds Manu, and many more.

. Bhushan also released the music for some old films like Om Shanti Om, Peyar k Side Effects, Jab We Met, Don, etc.

This man helped Bollywood music to reach 24 counties in over five continents, and it possible by distributing in the international mainstream market.

The new talents are promoted by Kumar in which Mithoon, Fakir, and Himesh are included.

are included. He worked with Atif Aslam for his music video Zindagi Aa Raha Hoon Main.

Well, after the presence of a company in the music market, he ventured out into making films.

His father made an amazing film Aashiqui, and similarly, he also has done incredible jobs and made successful films such as Tum Bin, Bhool Bhulaiya, Ready and Lucky: No time for Love, Patiala House, etc.

He produced Nautanki Saala in 2013, and then in the same year, he released a remake of Ashiqui "Aashiqui 2," and that was the biggest blockbusters of 2013.

and then in the same year, he released a remake of Ashiqui “ and that was the biggest blockbusters of 2013. He and his wife worked together for a youth-based film named Yaariyan.

After that, he revived B.R. Chopra films with Bhoothnath Returns in 2014.

Kumar started science fiction thriller films with Vikram Bhatt, along with starring Bipasha Basu, Imran Abbas.

Bhushan Kumar signed a contract with Akshay Kumar on 3 April 2017 in the front of the 300-year-old Lord Shiva temple for a movie Mogul. It is a biopic based story of his father’s Life, Ghulsan Kumar. But Akshay quit the film, and Aamir Khan agreed to do the part.

Controversial Issues

Bhushan Kumar Accused of Sexual Harassment by Marina Kumar in 2018 through the “Me TOO movement” in India, and this is still a controversial issue.

On 18 June 2020, Sonu Nigam and Sushant Singh Rajpoot posted a video to accused two music companies In India to spoil his image.

After that, another video was also posted on 22 June 2020 in which he accused that Bhushan Kumar is damaging his image and not promoting new talent in the industry. After that Bhushan’s wife, Divya Kumar, posted a response to Sonu Nigam’s allegations.

Bhushan Kumar Net Worth

According to an estimation and reports, the net worth of Bhushan Kumar is over $50 million.

He took control of T-series at an early age after the death of his father. His age was only 19 years old when he became Chairman of this company, which has worth 350 crores.

Personal Life

Bhushan marries Divya Khosla Kumar, who also an actor and producer. Their wedding ceremony was held on 13 February 2005 at the Maa Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra. They have a beautiful son who was born in October 2011 and named Ruhaan Kumar.

Bhushan Kumar Awards and Achievements

Bhushan got the best music film award for “ROY” at the 61st Filmfare awards in 2016. Moreover, in 2017, he got the award for the best Hindi medium at the Filmfare award 2018.