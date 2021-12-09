Sarah Jade, Bautista´s ex-Wife Measurements,Family,PoloDance,Net Worth

Sarah Jade, Bautista´s ex-Wife

Sarah Jade is a famous American professional pole dancer and the founder of (Buttercup Pole Dance). She is renowned for being the wife of Dave Bautista, an American ex WWE wrestler, and Actor; her husband is also famous for his role in the Guardians of the Galaxy series.

Apart from being the spouse of a popular retired wrestler of WWE, she also has her introduction, according to her success through pole dancing.

Sarah owns Buttercup Pole Dance, founded in 2011, a premier pole and aerial dance coaching institute situated in Tampa Bay in Florida.

Sarah Jade Birthday, Family Background

She was born in Tampa, Florida, in the USA, on December 12, 1987; she is the only child to her parents, from a middle-class family. It is known that no one in her family had a background in pole dancing or related. Sarah graduated from the university in 2011 with a degree in Sociology.

Career as Pole Dancer

When she was a teenager, Sarah Jade used to work as a bartender in Florida. She saw girls performing the art of pole dancing. After looking at some pole dancers showing their skills on a pole, she became interested and learned this art. She also searched some related videos on the internet to know about this art. Ultimately, she took it as a serious hobby and began performing this art at many events after going through an intense self-learning phase for two years.

Later in 2011, she found the pole and aerial dance coaching institute called Buttercup Pole Dance.

As an Entrepreneur

She is the proud owner of Buttercup Pole Dance’s aerial studio. The Tampa Bay, Florida-based studio has attracted many students. Sarah also sells merchandise related to pole dancing. In addition, she has spent much of her time at her studio promoting pole dancing to interested students.

Sarah’s Net Worth

Sarah Jade has a net worth of more than $200,000 as of 2021. Her primary source of income is her active career as a pole dancer.

All about the Body Measurements of Sarah Jade

Height : 5,5 Feet/inches

Weight : 55kg

Body Measurements: 34-26-35

Bra size: 34b

Shoe size: 6US

Further critical details of Actor

Full Name: Sarah Jade

Date of birth: December 12, 1987

Place of birth: Tampa, Florida, in the USA

Hair color: Brunette

Eye color: Brown

Profession: Pole Dancer

Marital Status: Divorced

Overview

Sarah had not shared much about the relationship before she met with Dave; otherwise, She is a strong woman fighting for her name rather than depending on her man’s success. Right from being a bartender at 18 to becoming a pole dance pro. Today she has a business to her name. Her break-up with Dave Bautista did not pull her down.