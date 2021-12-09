Maximilian David Muniz Career, Personal Life, Net Worth, and More!Maximilian David Muniz Career, Personal Life, Net Worth, and More!

Jennifer Lopez is the most famous and brilliant actress in Hollywood. His son’s middle name is given according to the names of the family members of his parents.

He also has a duplex person named Ella, and they both always be in the spotlight. She got separated in 2011. Jennifer Lopez, son’s name is Maximilian David Muniz. Maximilian was born on 22nd February 2008 in Long Island, New York.

His son is also got much popularity and fame. She is a brilliant and fabulous Hollywood actress. She has a son who is a famous actor at an early age.

Maximilian David Muniz: Age

He was born on 22nd February 2008 in New York, United States. Therefore, this charming actor is 13 years old.

Maximilian David Muniz: Twin

They were born sibling twins with his a twin sister. And she is older than Maximilian. Moreover, her name is Emme Maribel Muniz.

They were born in New York at North Shore University Hospital.

Maximilian David Muniz: Family

He has a big family system, both biological and extended.

Maximilian has a twin sister, and his father’s name is Marc Anthony Muniz.

He has four other four siblings named Ryan Adrian Muniz, Cristian Marcus Muniz, Chase Muniz, and Ariana Anthony.

He is also a nephew of Guadalupe Rodriguez and David Lopez on his motherly side.

Guillermina Muniz and Felipe Muniz are his paternal cousins from his father’s side.

Maximilian David Muniz: Net Worth

His net worth is hidden as he is still young and at an early age. However, according to 2019, his mother, Jennifer Lopez, a famous actress, had an estimated net worth of 400 million dollars.