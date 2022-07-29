Biography

All you need to know about Sam Lavagnino Age – Family & Parents Facts

Sam Lavagnino is an American Child Voice Actor known for his appearances as Young Grizz in We Bare Bears and Catbug in Bravest Warriors. He also voices “Mr. Muffin” in the YouTube series asdfmovie and the dog “Rolly” in the Disney Junior show Puppy Dog Pals. By the way, At the age of ( 1 year and 2 months), he was on the front of Time magazine( The Genius Problem), where he was mentioned as Albert Einstein.

Biography and Body Statistics:

  • Full Name: Sam Lavagnino
  • Age: Around 13 – 14 years old
  • Date of Birth: 2006
  • Place of Birth: United States
  • Birthday: To be updated
  • Nationality: American
  • Profession: Voice Actor
  • Known For: Voice actor
  • Siblings: N/A
  • Father’s Name: Tom Lavagnino
  • Mother’s Name: Hope Levy
  • Net worth: $1– $5 Million (Approx.)
  • Salary: N/A

Facts about Sam Lavagnino

Here are the further critical Facts about this stunning personality

● He was born on June 29, 2006. His birthday falls on June 29 every year. Sam’s father,
Tom Lavagnino, is a screenwriter and voice actor, and his mother’s name is Hope Levy.
● He gave the voice character of” Mr. Biscuit ” in the Asdfmovie7 and Asdfmovie8
organized by Thomas James Ridgewell, a YouTube big name.
● Similarly, he has given a voice in the trailer film, The Boxtrolls (2014), coordinated by
Anthony Stacchi and Graham Annable. In 2015, he appeared in We Bare Bear as the
more youthful form of Grizzly. In 2020, Sam played his role in the film Soul, Summer
Camp Island, and Puppy Dog Pals.
● Sam has earned a net worth of about $1 million – $ 5 million approx.

Description:
Sam Lavagnino wants to become the best voice actor and possibly a film writer or director.
That’s why he started his successful journey early and is a famous child voice actor.

