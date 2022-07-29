Who is Joshua Bee Alafia? Details about his career and personal life

Joshua Bee Alafia is a well-known American cinematographer, producer, and director. He came into the industry’s limelight for his excellent cinematographic skills in the fantasy movie The Seed.

Further, Joshua is also recognized as the husband of Yaya DaCosta, a famous American actress, and model. Joshua is best known for working on Cubamor (2011) and Se Safanda (2012). Also, Joshua is recognized for his editing, writing, and producing in movies like Bold As Love, Havana Habibi and May be Dreams Can Come True. In 2001, Joshua started his career in the movie industry as a director, producer, and cinematographer. He owns the RootsFlix website and also has his self-titled website. His other movies are Se Safando, Single Hills, Bold As Love, Let’s Stay Together, One Night Stand, The Cuban Hip Hop All-Stars, The Seed, She’s Got an Atomic Bomb, Cubamor, and Ophelia’s Opera.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Joshua Bee Alafia

Date of birth: Not available

Place of birth: United States of America

Age: 19 years

Horoscope:

Nationality: American

Height: Not available

Weight: Not available

Occupation: Director, Producer, Cinematographer

Net Worth: $1- $5 Million

Spouse/Girlfriend: Yaya DaCosta (ex)

Instagram: @alafiavision

Twitter: @alafiavision

Further details about Joshua Bee Alafia

● He was born in the United States of America, but he hasn’t shared the exact date when he

celebrates his birthday yet. Also, there is no information about Joshua’s parents, siblings,

and relationships in any reliable sources.

● Joshua only mentioned that his parents completely supported him in achieving his dream

of becoming a filmmaker.

● Joshua is of Cuban, European, and American descent. He belongs to the Buddist ethnicity

as he follows Buddhism.

● Reading Joshua’s physical appearance, he looks like a man who is living in his late 30s.

He is tall and muscular, but his exact size and weight are not cited. He has attractive

black eyes and a bald head.

● Joshua is a divorced man who was previously married to an American actress Yaya

DaCosta. Yaya is a famous American Model and actress; she has her own Wikipedia

page.

● His ex-wife Yaya was the runner-up in Cycle 3 of America’s Next Top Model and known

for ABC’s daytime drama series All My Children (2008) and Ugly Betty (2009).

● Joshua and Yaya’s marriage is a mystery for the media as the two were in a romantic

relationship for a long time, from 2012 to 2015. Joshua and Yaya exchanged the vows on

June 23, 2012. In September 2013, they were blessed with a son, Sankara.

● In November 2015, it was declared that the couple had broken up. Contrary to

widespread reports, Yaya and Joshua were never officially married.

● After parting their ways, Joshua raises his son in Brooklyn, New York, and lives his

single life as a father. The two never revealed the reason for their divorce, but they came

into the media eye for their relationship.

● Besides, Yaya stated in an interview; she was not married to her long-time boyfriend; she

raised their child in a live-in relationship. However, her lies were contradicted by their

wedding pictures on the internet.

● Joshua makes a decent amount of wealth from his career as a cinematographer, producer,

and writing career. According to some sources, his net worth is estimated to be between 1

Million to 5 Million dollars.

● Joshua Bee Alafia often posts on his Instagram with around 3000 followers and more

than 600 followers on Twitter.