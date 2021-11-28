Peyton List Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Peyton List is an English actress in Hollywood. She was born on 6th April 1998. Furthermore, she is the daughter of Suzzane (mother) and John List (father).

She is very famous for her extraordinary performance in comic series on the Disney channel. She took the initiative in her acting career when she was just four years old and received a meaty role within the TV series because the world turned in 2002.

She began to act maturely in 2007 and continued to seem in many TV shows and films. She also performed many roles as a guest appearance in many TV shows at an early age. However, the actress got an enormous break in 2011.

She is the lead role within the Disney Channel series as Jessie, which helped her earn international fame and good appreciation from the critics. She went on to see in many movies like the difficulty with Cali, remember me, etc.

All about the Body Measurements of the Journalist

Here are the body measurements of this charming Journalist:

Peyton List Weight: 55 Kg or (121lbs)

Peyton List Height: 5 Feet and 7 Inches

Peyton List Shoe Size: Unknown

Peyton List Bra Size: 32 C

Peyton List Body Measurements: 35-25-36 inches

Further critical details of the actress: