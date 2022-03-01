Nikolas Ajagu Personal Details, Career, Relationship Status, Net Worth

Nikolas Ajagu is a popular public personality and is known as the husband of Meena Harris. She is an American lawyer, children’s book author, and founder of the Phenomenal Woman Action Campaign.

Meena is the niece of the vise president of the United States named Kamala Harris. Nikolas is a successful businessman who has been a global head of partnership at Facebook since 2014.

Moreover, Nikolas also served as the head of Media solutions Americas and North American Advertising operations and monetization campaign manager. Nikolas is the co-founder of barrel &Ink and Code & Canvas, as well as founder of Ecosystem Ventures and an investment advisor.

Nikolas Ajagu Personal Details

Nikolas Ajagu Full Name Nikolas Ajagu Nikolas Ajagu Date of Birth 1984 Nikolas Ajagu Age 37 years old Nikolas Ajagu Birthplace United States Nikolas Ajagu Profession Businessman Nikolas Ajagu Height 6’2” Nikolas Ajagu Weight 70 kg Nikolas Ajagu Shoe Size 8.5 US Nikolas Ajagu Spouse/boyfriend/girlfriend Meenakshi Ashley Harris Nikolas Ajagu Net Worth $4 million

He got his education from Princeton University in New Jersey. Nikolas Ajagu co-founded venture investment in 2005 and then consulting firm Ecosystem Ventures in the San Francisco Bay Area. Moreover, he is an investment advisor and served in Autonet Mobile from 2005 to 2007.

At that time, Nikolas also served PlaySpan, which is a payment company and enabled game companies and video publishers to monetize digital goods. With Ecosystem ventures, he worked till 2008.

Relationship status

Nikolas Ajagu married Meena Harris, who is a lawyer and entrepreneur. Moreover, she is also the author of the children’s book titled Kamala and Maya’s Big idea on 2 June 2020.

Kamala Harris is her khala. after that, she wrote another titled ” ambitious Girl,” that published on 19 January 2021. Nikolas met with Meenas at the Facebook office in 2007. then they got married, and now they have two daughters.

Net Worth

Both husband and wife are earning a good amount of money. According to estimation, the net worth of Nikolas Ajagu is $1-5 million.