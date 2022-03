Hannah Van Der Westhausen Body Measurements, Career, Relationship Status, Net Worth

Hannah Van Der was born on 26th August in Hammersmith, London, United Kingdom. There is no information about her family. We don’t know about her education. Before acting, she went to Drama center London.

Hannah began her career when she was only 9 years old. She played a role in the Fox series “Keen Eddie” in 2004. After one year, Hannah appeared in the CITV series named The Fugitives in 2005.

Hannah played the role of Becca in the movie “The Bay of Silence.” It was released in 2020, and its director was Paula Van Der Oest. Now she can be seen in the series named Fate: The Winx Saga.

Hannah van der Westhausen Full Name Hannah van der Westhausen Hannah van der Westhausen Date of Birth August 26, 1995 Hannah van der Westhausen Age 26 years old Hannah van der Westhausen Birthplace Hammersmith, London, United Kingdom Hannah van der Westhausen Profession Actress and Model

Relationship Status

Hannah Van Der Westhuisen is a secretive girl and does not share her personal relationship on social media. According to reports, she has no boyfriend yet.

Net Worth

Hannah belongs to the entertainment industry and has featured in movies and tv shows. Hannah is earning a handsome amount of money. The estimated net worth of Hannah is $100,000.