Measgan Good Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Meagan Good is one of the most talented American actresses. Her acting career started from Gabriel’s Fire in 1991. Later on, she hopped into movies and have become quite successful. Meagan is born to TyraWardlow-Doyle and Leon Good. She hails from Panorama City, California.

Aside from the TV programs and films, Meagan made many music videos. She also worked in Think sort of a Man, which became much popular. Anchorman 2 is yet one more popular movie that increased her fame. Moreover, the large screen, Meagan, has also been quite popular on the tiny screen.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Meagan Good Weight: 57 Kg or (126)

Meagan Good Height: 5 Feet and 5 inches

Meagan Good Shoe Size: 7 US

Meagan Good Horoscope: Leo

Meagan Good Bra Size: 32C

Meagan Good Body Measurement: 35-24-26 inches

Further critical details of the Actress