Markie Post Body Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight and More!

The American actress Markie Post was born on 4th November 1950 in California, United States. Her parents’ names are Marylee Post and Richard F. Post, and she has two siblings named Stephen & Rodney. Post went to Las Lomas High School for schooling.

After that, She went to Lewis & Clark College in Oregon and then Pomona College to getting a degree in arts from Lewis & Clark. Before her acting career, she worked in many game shows.

The first time, Markie Post got work in the production of Tom Kennedy’s version of Split Second. She did amazing work in the American television industry. In 1979, Markie got fame when she debuted with Chips serial as Roberta 1979.

Besides, she worked in many movies, such as gangster Wars in 1981. She is also known due to her work in the series The Fall Guy from 1982 to 1985.

In a famous drama named “The Night court,” she played the role of public defender Christine Sullivan that was aired from 1985 to 1992. Markie Post married Stephen Knox but divorced in 1972. After that, she again married Michael A Ross, and the couple has two children.





Markie Post Body Measurements

Weight: 50 kg

Height: 5’6″

Bra size: 34C

Shoe size: 6.5

Body measurements: 37-23-35 inches





Personal Information