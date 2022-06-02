Every Fact You Want To Know About Marisa Wayne

Marisa Wayne is known for her appearance on The Hollywood Greats in 1977, A Woman’s Guide to Firearms in 1987, and 100 Years of John Wayne in 2007. Marisa is an American actress and model who was born on February 22, 1966, as Marisa Carmela in Burbank, California, United States.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Marisa Wayne

Date of birth: February 22, 1966

Place of birth: Burbank, California USA

Age: 56 years

Horoscope: Pisces

Nationality: American

Occupation: Actress, Business Woman

Instagram: Not available

Twitter: @marisawayne

Net Worth: $1-$5 Million

Spouse/Boyfriend: Tony Ditteaux

● Weight: 51 kg or 121 lbs

● Height: 5’8′′ or 173 cm

● Bra size: 32 C

● Shoe size: Not available

● Body measurements: Not available

Further details about Marisa Wayne

● The American star was born and raised by her parents in the United States of America. Marisa belongs to the white ethnicity and follows Christianity. Her father’s name is John Wayne, and her mother’s name is Pilar Wayne.

● Marisa was raised in a caring and welcoming environment alongside her siblings. She has two Sisters, Ethan Wayne and Aissa Wayne. She also has three half-sisters from her father; Patrick Wayne, Toni Wayne, and Melinda Wayne. Marisa is the youngest one in Wayne’s family.

● Marisa’s father was an American actor and filmmaker. Since her childhood days, Marisa was very interested in acting and decided to pursue it as a career.

● Marisa’s mother, Pilar Pallete, is a Peruvian actress. Her grandparents’ names are Mary Alberta Brown and Clyde Leonard Morrison.

● According to sources, her father loved her so much. At the time of his death, her father said: “Of course, I know who you are. You’re my girl. I love you.

● Talking to her appearance, Marisa has a charming lady and attractive personality. She has dark brown eyes and blonde hair.

● Unfortunately, details regarding her education are not available on any media sites.

● Concerning Marisa’s relationship status, she is a married woman. Marisa walked down the aisle with Tony Ditteaux on May 4, 2005.

● Marisa and Tony were blessed with two children named; Carmela Louise Ditteaux was born June 18, 2004, and Duke Morrison Ditteaux was born September 13, 2007.

● She made a debut in the 1977 BBC’s television series The Hollywood Greats, and after that, she appeared in several series and films.

● She has an estimated net worth between 1 to 5 million dollars. Marisa Wayne’s primary source of earnings is her career in the industry.