Liza Snyder Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Liza Snyder is an American actress. She was born on 20th March 1968 in Northampton, Massachusetts. Liza is famous for her TV role as Molly Whelan in the ABC TV series “Sirens.”. The talented actress made numerous other blockbuster hits like The Hunt for Sarah, The Trials of Rosie O’Neill, Race against Time, Pay It, Forward, etc. The protean actress works continuously in flicks and entertains her addict & gained a lot of appreciation from her fans worldwide.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Liza Snyder Weight: 154lbs or (70 kg)

Liza Snyder Height: 5 Feet and 7 Inches

Liza Snyder Bra Size: 38 C

Liza Snyder Shoe Size: Unknown

Liza Snyder Body Measurements: 40-30-41 inches or (102-76-104 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: