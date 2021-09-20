Lana Zak, Bio, Height, Net Worth, Facts, And More!

Lana Zak is an award-winning reporter and e- journalist. She is the producer of the ABC morning show Good Morning America and hosted as a wonderful reporter. Lana also worked in ABC news as a Political Correspondent and an anchor for over 14 years.

Lana got an education from the University of Lowa in 2000 and also went to Harvard University where got a degree in International Security and political economy.

let’s talk about her basic details.

Lana Zak real name Lana Zak Lana Zak Birthday 29 December 1979 Lana Zak Age 40 Lana Zak Gender Female Lana Zak Height 5’7” Lana Zak Nationality American Lana Zak Ethnicity White Lana Zak profession Journalist Lana Zak Marital Status Married Lana Zak Husband Seth Andrew Lana Zak Net Worth $ 5 million Lana Zak Instagram @lanazak Lana Zak twitter @lanazak

Facts