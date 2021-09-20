Lana Zak, Bio, Height, Net Worth, Facts, And More!

Biography
By Sadia Nazir 21 0
Lana Zak, Bio

Lana Zak is an award-winning reporter and e- journalist. She is the producer of the ABC morning show Good Morning America and hosted as a wonderful reporter. Lana also worked in ABC news as a Political Correspondent and an anchor for over 14 years.

Lana got an education from the University of Lowa in 2000 and also went to Harvard University where got a degree in International Security and political economy.

let’s talk about her basic details.

Lana Zak real name Lana Zak
Lana Zak Birthday 29 December 1979
Lana Zak Age 40
Lana Zak Gender Female
Lana Zak Height 5’7”
Lana Zak Nationality American
Lana Zak Ethnicity White
Lana Zak profession Journalist
Lana Zak Marital Status Married
Lana Zak Husband Seth Andrew
Lana Zak Net Worth $ 5 million
Lana Zak Instagram @lanazak
Lana Zak twitter @lanazak

 

Facts

  1. Lana Zak was born on 29 March 1979 in Korea.
  2. No one knows about her birthplace, but her family moved to the USA.
  3. She claims herself an American national because Lana is 40 years old and now turned 41.
  4. We don’t know about her family details.
  5. She married Seth Andrew, who was a famous entrepreneur. The couple has three children.
  6. The net worth of Lana Zak is $5 million, and her salary is $80,000.
  7. You can follow her on social media accounts such as Instagram and Twitter accounts.
  8. She got an education from the University of Lowa in 2000 and was also an alumnus of Harvard University in Political Economy.
