Lana Zak, Bio, Height, Net Worth, Facts, And More!

Lana Zak is an award-winning reporter and e- journalist. She is the producer of the ABC morning show Good Morning America and hosted as a wonderful reporter. Lana also worked in ABC news as a Political Correspondent and an anchor for over 14 years.
Lana got an education from the University of Lowa in 2000 and also went to Harvard University where got a degree in International Security and political economy.
|Lana Zak real name
|Lana Zak
|Lana Zak Birthday
|29 December 1979
|Lana Zak Age
|40
|Lana Zak Gender
|Female
|Lana Zak Height
|5’7”
|Lana Zak Nationality
|American
|Lana Zak Ethnicity
|White
|Lana Zak profession
|Journalist
|Lana Zak Marital Status
|Married
|Lana Zak Husband
|Seth Andrew
|Lana Zak Net Worth
|$ 5 million
|Lana Zak Instagram
|@lanazak
|Lana Zak twitter
|@lanazak
Facts
- Lana Zak was born on 29 March 1979 in Korea.
- No one knows about her birthplace, but her family moved to the USA.
- She claims herself an American national because Lana is 40 years old and now turned 41.
- We don’t know about her family details.
- She married Seth Andrew, who was a famous entrepreneur. The couple has three children.
- The net worth of Lana Zak is $5 million, and her salary is $80,000.
- You can follow her on social media accounts such as Instagram and Twitter accounts.
- She got an education from the University of Lowa in 2000 and was also an alumnus of Harvard University in Political Economy.