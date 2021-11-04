Kristina Schulman Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Biography
Kristina Schulman Measurements

Kristina Schulman was born on 16th November 1992 in Russia. She grew up in a Russian orphanage. And later on, an American family adopt her. And from the University of Kentucky, she got her graduate degree.

After completing her graduate degree, she started working as a skilled worker. Kristina Schulman is a deliberated TV actress. She looks impressive in Bachelor in Paradise. It is one of the most famous American TV serials. She was dating the co-star of Bachelor in Paradise in 2017. And he is a renowned star Dena Unglert.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

  • Kristina Schulman Weight: 110 lbs or (50 kg)
  • Kristina Schulman Height: 5 Feet and 2 Inches or (157 cm)
  • Kristina Schulman Bra Size: 32 A
  • Kristina Schulman Shoe Size: Unknown
  • Kristina Schulman Body Measurements: 32-24.5-34 inches or (81-60-86 cm)

Further critical details of the actress:

  • Kristina Schulman Date of Birth: 16th November 1992
  • Kristina Schulman Age: 27 years
  • Kristina Schulman Nationality: American
  • Kristina Schulman Eye color: Black
  • Kristina Schulman Hair color: Brunette
  • Kristina Schulman Horoscope: Scorpio
  • Kristina Schulman Spouse/Boyfriend: Dena Unglert
Anila Shehzadi

Hi There! My name is Anila. I am a writer and I love to gather interesting stories and write about them. I have been a writer since my school days as I loved getting to know about people and their experiences in life. I have covered topics like entertainment, health, news, medicine, restaurant reviews, and almost everything that a journalist can cover.

