Kristina Schulman Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Kristina Schulman was born on 16th November 1992 in Russia. She grew up in a Russian orphanage. And later on, an American family adopt her. And from the University of Kentucky, she got her graduate degree.

After completing her graduate degree, she started working as a skilled worker. Kristina Schulman is a deliberated TV actress. She looks impressive in Bachelor in Paradise. It is one of the most famous American TV serials. She was dating the co-star of Bachelor in Paradise in 2017. And he is a renowned star Dena Unglert.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Kristina Schulman Weight: 110 lbs or (50 kg)

Kristina Schulman Height: 5 Feet and 2 Inches or (157 cm)

Kristina Schulman Bra Size: 32 A

Kristina Schulman Shoe Size: Unknown

Kristina Schulman Body Measurements: 32-24.5-34 inches or (81-60-86 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: