Whenever you try to revamp your product packaging or simply start looking for packaging for new products, we are certain that you would hear the word dielines. Truth be told, it sounds like a technical term that is only understood by people who have spent years in the packaging industry. However, it’s a pretty convenient term to understand, and it’s important for streamlining custom packaging production. With this article, we are sharing everything you need to know about dielines in the packaging industry and while designing the custom packaging wholesale!

Dielines – What Are These?

The dielines play a great role in developing the standards and expectations related to packaging, and it’s done by packaging manufacturers and designers. Dielines basically serve as blueprints that ensure the designs have on-point layouts on the packaging. It is responsible for highlighting the folding lines and cuts of the packaging when it’s still in the flat form. It actually helps packaging designers design and visualizes the placement of art and images to meet the requirements of packaging.

When you look at the dielines, you will be able to see where and how the images and artwork will be printed and displayed. The dielines actually make it easier to see every side of the packaging, even in flat form. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that dielines are the ultimate packaging canvas. In particular, it can highlight the crease lines, cutting lines, bleed lines, safety zones, and fold lines, which can also guide the printers and die-cutting machines where the packaging has to be cut and folded.

Cut lines – these are the black lines that act as a roadmap for the die-cutting systems

Fold lines – these are the red lines that show where the packaging will be folded to create a box. In particular, it leaves out the confusion while constructing the packaging, and the outcome will be accurate

Bleed lines – these are the green lines that outline the excessive space, and it accounts for the excess area for the substrate movement during the designing and printing process. It basically eliminates the chances of imperfect edges in the printing

Glue tabs – these are green lines in criss-cross tabs which show where the glue has to be applied for creating and manufacturing the packaging

Safety lines – these are the green lines in dotted form and offer the margin that promises the essential artwork and design won’t be cut off while trimming the packaging

Why Are Dielines So Important?

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that dielines are the first pictures of the final packaging outcome and boxes. In simpler words, it delivers a primary template for printing and artwork. It actually plays an essential role in constructing the packaging and die-cutting process. It wouldn’t be wrong to call it a blueprint, ensuring that the printed boxes’ physical components, such as cut lines, placement of text, images, and logos. In addition, it includes the packaging measurements, fold lines, bleed lines, glue tabs, and creases.

When you properly follow the dielines, you will have a clear idea of how the packaging will end up looking when everything is assembled. The dielines are widely used for producing and manufacturing food packaging, brochures, beverage packaging, or simply another product packaging that needs customization. Keep in mind that having a proper idea about how the packaging will look like before you go ahead gives peace of mind. In addition, you will know that measurements, colors, artwork placement, and other designs are put in the right place.

On top of everything, you need to proofread the dieline because it helps identify possible errors in the dimensions, designs, artwork, and text which creates overall design view. It’s needless to say that dielines appear to be the easiest and quickest way of starting the custom packaging process, but they tend to be more complicated. This is because a lot of effort are put into designing, placement, and dimensions to create the desired packaging. Similarly, there will be too much artwork repositioning and editing before you can finally move to die-cutting.

As a brand, you need to go through the proofing levels of dielines before you put material into the die-cutting machine to deliver on-point results. Not to forget, you can request samples from the packaging manufacturer, so you can see what the packaging will look like before you place the order for mass production.

Creating The Dieline – What’s The Process?

In case you are collaborating or partnering with a packaging manufacturer, you won’t have to fret about the creation of dieline because they handle everything. This is because they use ArtiosCAD or Adobe Illustrator for designing the dieline. However, if you want to ensure that the deadlines are on-point for custom packaging, you need to provide packaging designs to the designers. That’s because providing initial information will help modify the packaging according to your needs. Not to forget, a professional packaging designer will always provide the final dieline to get your approval.

Requirements For A Dieline

When it comes down to the development of dieline, you need to make sure that you have created vector art on the computer system. This is because a computer system will help define and describe the lines with mathematic rules. In addition, while you are inputting the measurements and specifications, you need to be extremely cautious because it directly influences the dieline development. Thirdly, you could try creating the prototype on a hard copy before you finalize the packaging; it will surely help identify the errors before the packaging production is initiated.

The Die-Cutting Process

The die-cutting machines are used for cutting the packaging with the help of a die. The die is defined to be a special tool for cutting the shapes and materials with the help of a press. The dies can be customized according to the item that you want to create. However, you need to use the die-cutting machine properly, and it requires the development of dies. For those who don’t know, dies are the thin metal designed, and the outlines are raised from one side, so it can cut through the packaging material. Once the dieline is created, the die-cutting machine will pressurize the size and cut the packaging!