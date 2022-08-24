All You Need To Know About Kimber Eastwood

Kimber Eastwood is widely recognized as a film actress, producer, and TV makeup artist.

She is the daughter of world-famous actor Clint Eastwood. She played roles in many notable films such as Aliens vs. Vampires and Rapture, Dominion

Biography and Body Statistics:

Name: Kimber Lynn Eastwood

Birthdate: June 17, 1964

Age: 57 years old

Place of birth: California, USA

Ethnicity: White

Nationality: American

Height: 5 feet 6 inches

Parents: Clint Eastwood, Roxanne Tunis

Marital status: Married

Partner: Anthony Gaddie (m. 1983–1990), Shawn Midkiff (present)

Children: Clinton Eastwood Gaddie

Occupation: Film producer, makeup artist

Net worth: $3 million

Facts About Kimber Eastwood

Here are the further critical facts of this media personality

Talking about her early life, Kimber was born in Los Angeles, California. Her parents also belong to the Entertainment industry. Her mother, Roxanne Tunis, was a dancer and actress, while her father, Clint Eastwood, was a legendary filmmaker, actor, producer, musician, and political figure.

She has 2 brothers, Scott and Kyle Eastwood, and sisters, Kathryn Francesca Morgan and Alison Eastwood.

She debuted in a minor role in 1989 in the film “The Freeway Maniac.” She had her other minor role in 1997 in the movie “Absolute Power.”

Kimber married a gardener, Anthony Gaddie, on November 7, 1983, in the church with her siblings and the couple has a child together, Clinton Eastwood Gaddie, born on February 21, 1984.

After 7 years, the couple parted away in 1990 because of personal issues.

After the divorce, she later exchanged wedding vows on October 18, 2014, and is living happily with her current husband, Shawn Midkiff.