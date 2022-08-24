All You Need To Know About Kimber Eastwood

Kimber Eastwood is widely recognized as a film actress, producer, and TV makeup artist.
She is the daughter of world-famous actor Clint Eastwood. She played roles in many notable films such as Aliens vs. Vampires and Rapture, Dominion
Biography and Body Statistics:
Name: Kimber Lynn Eastwood
Birthdate: June 17, 1964
Age: 57 years old
Place of birth: California, USA
Ethnicity: White
Nationality: American
Height: 5 feet 6 inches
Parents: Clint Eastwood, Roxanne Tunis
Marital status: Married
Partner: Anthony Gaddie (m. 1983–1990), Shawn Midkiff (present)
Children: Clinton Eastwood Gaddie
Occupation: Film producer, makeup artist
Net worth: $3 million
Facts About Kimber Eastwood
Here are the further critical facts of this media personality
Talking about her early life, Kimber was born in Los Angeles, California. Her parents also belong to the Entertainment industry. Her mother, Roxanne Tunis, was a dancer and actress, while her father, Clint Eastwood, was a legendary filmmaker, actor, producer, musician, and political figure.
She has 2 brothers, Scott and Kyle Eastwood, and sisters, Kathryn Francesca Morgan and Alison Eastwood.
She debuted in a minor role in 1989 in the film “The Freeway Maniac.” She had her other minor role in 1997 in the movie “Absolute Power.”
Kimber married a gardener, Anthony Gaddie, on November 7, 1983, in the church with her siblings and the couple has a child together, Clinton Eastwood Gaddie, born on February 21, 1984.
After 7 years, the couple parted away in 1990 because of personal issues.
After the divorce, she later exchanged wedding vows on October 18, 2014, and is living happily with her current husband, Shawn Midkiff.