All You Need To Know About Ellen Tamaki

An American-Japanese actress, Ellen Tamaki, is widely recognized for her role in a popular drama series, Charmed (2018) and Manifest, a mystery show. She also played roles in notable films, including The Drowning (2016) and We Only Know So Much (2018).

Tamaki began her acting career by playing several small roles in films and television from 2015. Her first successful act came to the public eye in 2018 while working in the New York theater.

Later she was offered to perform in the 16 episodes of the television series Charmed as police detective Niko Hamada. The first big break brought her further for the role in the NBC series’s second season, Manifest in 2020, as Drea Mikami.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full Name: Ellen Torii Tamaki

Gender: Female

Age: 27 years (2019)

Date of Birth: July 5, 1992

Place of Birth: Brooklyn, New York

Zodiac Sign: Cancer

Education‎: Academy of Music and Dramatic Art London, Boston University College ofFine Arts

Nationality: American

Father’s Name: Drew Tamaki

Mother’s Name: Under Review

Siblings: 2

Spouse: Noah John Hanlon (boyfriend)

Children: No

Profession: Actress

Known For: Charmed (2018) and Manifest (2018)

Net worth: $ 3.8 million.

All about the body measurements of Ellen Tamaki

Here are the body measurements of this stunning star

Height: 5′ 6” inches (1.68m)

Weight: 121 lbs (55 kg)

Eye Color: Black

Hair Color: Black

Body Measurements: N/A

Here are the further critical facts of this media personality

On July 5, 1992, famous actress Tamaki was born in Brooklyn, New York, USA. Her birthday falls on July 5 every year. She is 29 years old as of the current year.

She holds American Nationality and has a Zodiac sign, Cancer. Furthermore, her body measurements are about 32-24-33 inches.

Tamaki joined the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art to take acting classes.

She had appeared in theater as Caska in Julius Caesar and Lady Anne in Richard lll. In 2013 she joined the Boston University College of Fine Arts for graduation. After graduation in 2014, she moved to the United States.

Still, we are not sure about her parents’ names, but it’s found that her father’s name is Drew Tamaki. Furthermore, she has a sister Anna Midori and a brother Evan Tamaki.

She keeps her life events personal. There are no details about her family. In Addition, she is of Japanese ethnicity.

She debuted in a comedy film Sally Mae, as Frankie in the 2015 comedy. Later in 2016, she starred in the movies, The Drowning and Reptilia.

After that, she made many appearances in big projects and became a star. She is last seen as Valerie in Inez & Doug & Kira. Currently, she has played a role as Drea Mkami in the famous mystery drama show Manifest and die trying.

Tamaki’s friendship with her boyfriend, Noah John Hanlon, can be seen on her social media platforms. The couple seems to have been dating each other for a while.

Tamaki has enjoyed good fame in the entertainment industry over the years. She earns an accumulated amount of money by playing roles in various Television series and films. Tamaki has earned a net worth of around $3.8 million (2020).

Net Worth $3.8 million

Estimated Salary $50 thousand per month

Annual Earnings $800 thousand

Tamaki basically earns money as an actress. Furthermore, she makes money through brand endorsements and commercials of various brands. She has also performed in theaters as a model.