Kim Director Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Kim Director, whose full name is Kimberly Ann Director, is a super talented actress. She opened her eyes on 13th November 1974 in the USA. However, Kim had always been a career-acquainted personality who has not opened anything to the public. Indeed several sweats were made to get knowledge about the educational qualifications of the Director, and only minor details were uprooted. Moreover, she went to Carnegie Mellon University and graduated from it in 1997. She had a veritably normal nonage as she had a good interest in studies.

The Body Measurements of the Actress

Below are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Jennifer Finnigan Weight: 118lbs or (53.5kg)

Jennifer Finnigan Height: 5 Feet and 6 Inches

Jennifer Finnigan Bra Size: 34 B

Jennifer Finnigan Shoe Size: 8 US

Jennifer Finnigan Body Measurements: 36-27-37 inches

Further critical details of the actress: