Female Hair Loss: Causes & Solutions

Hair loss in females is more than distressing. Sure, they have to live up to these impossible standards of beauty, but it’s not that simple. Losing hair feels like losing a part of yourself, your identity. The feeling’s worse when you know the hair loss is permanent. And there’s no permanent treatment for it other than hair transplants. Hair transplants for women are very much a thing, although not many people know about them. If the hair loss is temporary, there are more than a few things that can do for that. A greater understanding of the causes of hair loss can help prevent further hair loss. So, let’s learn more about them.

Pattern Baldness

According to some studies, almost 12% of women experience female androgenetic alopecia when they’re 30 years old. The prevalence rate increases to 30-40% when they’re more than 60 years old. Unfortunately, female pattern baldness isn’t something that you can stop or even control, for that matter. The hair that’s going to bind to dihydrotestosterone (DHT) will do so, miniaturize, and eventually fall away. Fortunately, women rarely lose all of their hair because of this condition. However, they may have noticeable thinning at the temples and top, especially around the part line.

Traction Alopecia

This is a very common reason for hair loss. And it’s all because of very tight hairstyles. This may be further exacerbated by the weakening of hair follicles due to frequent perming, curling, or straightening. Traction alopecia can cause recession of the hairline or bald patches around the corners. You may also experience hair loss in the temple region. This kind of hair loss is reversible, and you can grow your hair back if you start wearing your hair loose. However, sometimes the hair follicles get damaged permanently, and hair regrowth won’t take place on its own.

Hormonal Changes

Many women notice their hair thinning after menopause, and their hormones are to blame here. The levels of estrogen and progesterone drop. Hair growth slows down. In addition, the levels of androgens increase in the body. These are the male hormones that are responsible for pattern baldness. And they can also cause hair loss in females.

Not just that, many women experience hair loss during and after pregnancy. This also may be due to hormonal changes. Keep in mind that during these times, you may also end up losing hair due to nutritional deficiencies like that of iron or due to shock/stress, which results in telogen effluvium.

Iron Deficiency

Heavy menstrual bleeding is one reason why iron deficiency is so common in women. However, another reason is pregnancy and breastfeeding. Blood loss from periods can make women anaemic even before they get pregnant. According to the WHO, almost 40% of pregnant women are anaemic. One symptom of iron deficiency is hair loss. If you’re experiencing any of the symptoms of iron deficiency (weakness, fatigue, pale skin, headache, dizziness, etc.), make sure to get in touch with your doctor.

Treatments

It depends on the type of hair loss you have. And you shouldn’t self-diagnose using Dr Google. Make sure to visit your actual doctor. If the hair loss is temporary and occurring because of nutritional deficiencies, the doctor might suggest taking some supplements. Other than that, for some hair loss, you may be prescribed minoxidil. It works by increasing blood flow to the scalp. Finasteride may cause unwanted side effects and birth defects in the fetus of pregnant women, so it may not be an option in some cases.

You can also try some at-home treatments like making DIY hair masks using coconut oil, olive oil, argan oil, honey, eggs, and avocados. However, if the hair loss is permanent, none of these treatments might work, at least permanently. That’s where a hair restoration surgery comes in. Many women who lose their hair permanently due to pattern baldness, traction alopecia, trauma, or other reasons consider getting this treatment. It gives permanent results. In any case, consult a medical professional.

Conclusion

There are many different reasons why women lose hair. It may result from a combination of factors, making it hard for you to discern where the problem lies. Until you get a diagnosis for it, just make sure that you’re taking care of your hair and eating healthy foods.