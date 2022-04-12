Every detail you want to know about Jennifer Lynn Stone
She is a celebrity from America, famous being the wife of Fred Savage. Read the article to know more about Jennifer Lynn Stone.
Jennifer Lynn Stone is a lady from America who got fame as the wife of Fred Savage. Her
husband, Savage is an acclaimed actor, director, and producer.
Her husband is well known for depicting the role in “The Wonder Years,” the comedy-drama
television series on ABC from 1988 to 1993.
Further, her husband has received many distinctions and awards for his remarkable contribution
and phenomenal acting, including the People’s Choice Awards and Young Artist Awards.
Quick Facts and Body Statistics:
Full name: Jennifer Lynn Stone
Date of birth: 1974
Place of birth: America
Age: 48years
Nationality: American
Horoscope: Not Available
Occupation: Real Estate Agent
Spouse/Boyfriend: Fred Savage
Instagram: Not Available
Twitter: Not Available
Net Worth: Not Available
All about the Body measurements of the celebrity
Following are the body measurements of this fantastic celebrity
● Jennifer Lynn Height: 5 feet 7 inches or 170 cm
● Jennifer Lynn Weight: 60 kg or 132 lbs
● Jennifer Lynn Bra size: 32C
● Jennifer Lynn Shoe size: 6 US
● Jennifer Lynn Body measurements: 35-28-36 inches
Further detail about Jennifer Lynn
● Jennifer was born in 1974. She is older than her husband, Fred Savage. She was born and
grew up in America.
● Both spent their childhood together in Glencoe, but then Savage moved to Los Angeles
for his career. After many years when Savage became famous as a Hollywood star, he
reunited with his childhood friend. Soon they started dating.
● In 2003, during a trip to Italy, Savage proposed to Jennifer, and in August 2007, the
couple tied the knot in a Jewish tradition at LA L’Orangerie restaurant.
● The couple has three kids together; their first son Oliver Phil Savage was born in August
2006, daughter Lily Aerin in May 2008. On 26 November 2012, they welcomed a baby
boy Auggie Savage.
● They have raised all their children as Chicago Cubs supporters; however, they live in
California.
● Jennifer doesn’t have a Wiki profile as her husband does. She has managed a low profile
in the media; Jennifer is a competent commercial real estate agent and doesn’t have any
role in the entertainment industry.
● Her husband is the son of Joanne and Lewis Savage and has two younger siblings,
actress, musician Kala Savage and actor Ben Savage.
● Fred Savage made his first acting debut at 10 with “The Boy Who Could Fly.” He worked
in several well-received movies such as “Vice Versa,” “The Princess Bride,” “The
Wizard,” “Welcome to Mooseport,” “The Last Run,” and “Once Upon a Deadpool.”
Similarly, he made his appearance on television “The Wonders Years,” “The Twilight
Zone,” “Crumbs,” “Oswald,” and “The Grinder.”
● Jennifer’s net worth and annual income are not known yet, but she surely earns good
fortunes through her profession in real estate.
● Besides, her husband’s net worth is $18 million from his thriving career in Hollywood.