Every detail you want to know about Jennifer Lynn Stone

Jennifer Lynn Stone is a lady from America who got fame as the wife of Fred Savage. Her

husband, Savage is an acclaimed actor, director, and producer.

Her husband is well known for depicting the role in “The Wonder Years,” the comedy-drama

television series on ABC from 1988 to 1993.

Further, her husband has received many distinctions and awards for his remarkable contribution

and phenomenal acting, including the People’s Choice Awards and Young Artist Awards.

Further detail about Jennifer Lynn

● Jennifer was born in 1974. She is older than her husband, Fred Savage. She was born and

grew up in America.

● Both spent their childhood together in Glencoe, but then Savage moved to Los Angeles

for his career. After many years when Savage became famous as a Hollywood star, he

reunited with his childhood friend. Soon they started dating.

● In 2003, during a trip to Italy, Savage proposed to Jennifer, and in August 2007, the

couple tied the knot in a Jewish tradition at LA L’Orangerie restaurant.

● The couple has three kids together; their first son Oliver Phil Savage was born in August

2006, daughter Lily Aerin in May 2008. On 26 November 2012, they welcomed a baby

boy Auggie Savage.

● They have raised all their children as Chicago Cubs supporters; however, they live in

California.

● Jennifer doesn’t have a Wiki profile as her husband does. She has managed a low profile

in the media; Jennifer is a competent commercial real estate agent and doesn’t have any

role in the entertainment industry.



● Her husband is the son of Joanne and Lewis Savage and has two younger siblings,

actress, musician Kala Savage and actor Ben Savage.

● Fred Savage made his first acting debut at 10 with “The Boy Who Could Fly.” He worked

in several well-received movies such as “Vice Versa,” “The Princess Bride,” “The

Wizard,” “Welcome to Mooseport,” “The Last Run,” and “Once Upon a Deadpool.”

Similarly, he made his appearance on television “The Wonders Years,” “The Twilight

Zone,” “Crumbs,” “Oswald,” and “The Grinder.”

● Jennifer’s net worth and annual income are not known yet, but she surely earns good

fortunes through her profession in real estate.

● Besides, her husband’s net worth is $18 million from his thriving career in Hollywood.