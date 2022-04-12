Every fact you need to know about Lorena Herrera

Lorena Herrera is a popular Mexican singer and actress born on 18 February 1967. She started

her career as a fashion model and moved to Mexico. Lorena worked for advertisement

companies in South America and Mexico. There is not much information regarding her

childhood and educational background.

She has had a keen interest in fashion modeling from a

very young age. In her 20s, she came into modeling and then competed with other female

models. Moreover, she also won "the look of the year" contest. She met with the producer Emilio

Larrosa and peaked her career. Emilio gave her a chance in his telenovela production. The

melodious singer released Mexican music. Robert Assad is her husband, and they are living

luxurious life.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Lorena Herrera

Date of birth: February 18, 1967

Place of birth: Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico

Age: 55 years old (As of 2022)

Horoscope: Pisces

Nationality: American

Occupation: Singer and Actress

Instagram: @lorenaherreraoficial

Net Worth: approx.: $1-5 million

Spouse/Boyfriend: Roberto Assad



All about the body measurements of the Lorena Herrera

Here are the body measurements of this charming media person

 Weight: 66kg

 height: 5’7”

 shoe size: 9 US

 body measurements: 35-25-35 inches

Facts about Lorena Herrera

 She is active on social media and has a massive fan following on Instagram, Facebook,

and Twitter.

