Every fact you need to know about Lorena Herrera

Lorena Herrera is a popular Mexican singer and actress born on 18 February 1967. She started
her career as a fashion model and moved to Mexico. Lorena worked for advertisement
companies in South America and Mexico. There is not much information regarding her
childhood and educational background.
She has had a keen interest in fashion modeling from a
very young age. In her 20s, she came into modeling and then competed with other female
models. Moreover, she also won "the look of the year" contest. She met with the producer Emilio
Larrosa and peaked her career. Emilio gave her a chance in his telenovela production. The
melodious singer released Mexican music. Robert Assad is her husband, and they are living
luxurious life.
Biography and Body Statistics:
Full name: Lorena Herrera
Date of birth: February 18, 1967
Place of birth: Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico
Age: 55 years old (As of 2022)
Horoscope: Pisces
Nationality: American
Occupation: Singer and Actress
Instagram: @lorenaherreraoficial
Net Worth: approx.: $1-5 million
Spouse/Boyfriend: Roberto Assad
Facts about Lorena Herrera
Lorena is a married woman, and her husband's name is Robert Assad. They have spent 14
years together.
She is active on social media and has a massive fan following on Instagram, Facebook,
and Twitter.
The estimated net worth of Lorena Herrera is $1-5 million.