Every Fact You Need To Know About Jasmine Mathews

Jasmine Mathews is a popular American actress and was born on 9th February 1991 in Texas, United States. She is well known for the Tomorrow War, heathers, and The Rookie.

Moreover, the co-star played well as Heather McNamara in the television series Heathers. It was an American series based on the film of the same name by Daniel Waters. Jasmine started acting in the CBS crime-based series named Blue Bloods and Darla Vickers in 2017.
One of her best drama series is Sweetbitter. She has two siblings named Michael and Aj Mathews. Her husband or relationship detail is not revealed yet. She is earning a handsome amount of money which is approximately $300-4000k.

Biography and Body Statistics:

  • Full name: Jasmine Mathews
  • Date of birth: February 9, 1991
  • Place of birth: Texas, United States
  • Age: 30 years old (As of 2022)
  • Horoscope: Aquarius.
  • Nationality: American
  • Occupation: Actress
  • Instagram: @ futuresjasmine
  • Net Worth: approx.: $300-400k
  • Spouse/Boyfriend: Single

All about the body measurements of the Jasmine Mathews

Here are the body measurements of this charming media person

  • Weight: 53kg
  • Height: 5’3”
  • Shoe size: 5 US
  • Body measurements: 32B-25-34

Facts about Jasmine Mathews

  • Jasmine Mathews is a famous American actress also known for the Tomorrow War.
  • She was born on 9 February 1991, and now she is 30 years old.
  • Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.
  • Her birthplace is Texas, United States. Her education details are not revealed on the internet.
  • She is active on social media, and you can follow her on Instagram under the @ futuresjasmine.
  • Jasmine got fame at a very early age and now earning a handsome amount of money which is almost $300-400k.
  • She is single yet and not involved in any kind of romantic relationship.
  • Jasmine’s most popular films and series are Heathers, The Rookie, The Tomorrow War,
    and many others. In one of her drama series Sweetbitter, her role was really appreciated.

