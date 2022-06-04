Every Fact You Need To Know About Jasmine Mathews

Jasmine Mathews is a popular American actress and was born on 9th February 1991 in Texas, United States. She is well known for the Tomorrow War, heathers, and The Rookie.

Moreover, the co-star played well as Heather McNamara in the television series Heathers. It was an American series based on the film of the same name by Daniel Waters. Jasmine started acting in the CBS crime-based series named Blue Bloods and Darla Vickers in 2017.

One of her best drama series is Sweetbitter. She has two siblings named Michael and Aj Mathews. Her husband or relationship detail is not revealed yet. She is earning a handsome amount of money which is approximately $300-4000k.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Jasmine Mathews

Date of birth: February 9, 1991

Place of birth: Texas, United States

Age: 30 years old (As of 2022)

Horoscope: Aquarius.

Nationality: American

Occupation: Actress

Instagram: @ futuresjasmine

Net Worth: approx.: $300-400k

Spouse/Boyfriend: Single

All about the body measurements of the Jasmine Mathews

Here are the body measurements of this charming media person

Weight: 53kg

Height: 5’3”

Shoe size: 5 US

Body measurements: 32B-25-34

Facts about Jasmine Mathews