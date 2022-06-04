Every Fact You Need To Know About Burgess Abernethy

Burgess Abernethy is a famous Australian television actor. He was born on 21st February 1987 in Gold Coast, Australia. he is well known for her role as Zane Bennett in the award-winning H2O: Just Add Water series.
Another masterpiece of his role is Beastmaster, and in 2018, he was cast as Prince William in harry and Meghan’s biography: A Real Love story series. Burgess has a massive fan following on social media and earned a good amount of money.
The estimated total net worth of Burgess is almost $1-5 million. He got an education from a US public state university. According to reports, he is not involved in any romantic relationship. It seems that she is still single. Here you can read out his personal detail.
Biography and Body Statistics:
- Full name: Burgess Abernethy
- Date of birth: February 21, 1987
- Place of birth: Gold Coast, Australia
- Age: 32 years old (As of 2022)
- Horoscope: Pisces
- Nationality: American
- Occupation: Actor
- Instagram: @burgess_abernethy
- Net Worth: approx.: $1-5 million
- Spouse/Boyfriend: Single
All about the body measurements of the Burgess Abernethy
Here are the body measurements of this charming media person
- Weight: 84kg
- Height: 5’11”
- Shoe size: Not Available
- Body measurements: Not Available
