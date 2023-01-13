Infant Food Allergies and Sensitivities 

Parents either breastfeed or use infant formulas to supply their babies with the required nutrients. Breast milk is the best source of fats, carbs, vitamins, minerals, and proteins, and it is promised to be non-allergic for newborns. Only 8% of babies experience eczema and indigestion because of breast milk. In this case, a mother needs to keep to a specific hypoallergenic diet.

Things become more complex when a mother cannot breastfeed. The parent’s job is to select the right formula that a baby will be able to digest without constipation, diarrhea, or skin rash. How to choose organic baby food? What food should a mother avoid so as not to cause intolerance in an infant? Read this article to learn more.

Symptoms of Allergic Reactions in Infants

Parents often worry that they are incapable of recognizing an allergy to breastmilk in their babies. Pediatricians give several tips that help inexperienced caregivers see the first symptoms of allergy in a baby, which are:

vomiting

bloating

painful pooping and gas relief

swelling of limbs, face, and tongue

itching

red spots on the skin

cough and difficulty breathing

full breathing stop and blue skin

If a parent sees the first symptoms of food intolerance, it will be necessary to contact a pediatrician. A specialist can change the diet of a parent and prescribe drugs to relieve the symptoms. If the allergic attack is too severe, it will be necessary to call an ambulance because it can lead to death.

Diet of a Breastfeeding Mother

Breastfeeding mothers need to follow eating rules in case their babies suffer from indigestion. As a rule, a mother should avoid products from the list introduced below.

whole cow’s milk

eggs

beef

beans

most gluten products

peanuts

cottage cheese

yeast pastry to prevent meteorism

Breast milk is the only meal for kids under six months old. Afterward, a baby starts eating solid food, but breast milk remains the main course for a baby. So, a mother should avoid eating allergic products as long as she breastfeeds.

Organic Baby Formula: Why Choose It?

When a parent cannot breastfeed, an infant formula comes to a baby’s rescue. One can select the best formula either at the brick-and-mortar or online store. American stores offer a limited version of formulas – cow’s and vegan ones. The European market has a more impressive variety of infant formulas – cows, goats, and vegan. Moreover, children can eat non-organic or organic baby food. What is the difference?

Organic baby food is 100% natural and without harmful components. Farmers care for goats and cows. They pasture animals in fields that are not sprayed with pesticides and other toxic substances. Moreover, vets examine animals regularly and stop milking time if animals get sick. Antibiotics and anti-parasite drugs can hurt an infant. That’s why brands don’t use the milk of sick animals. To check the quality, companies use high-quality equipment and top experts to provide lab tests.

Parents buy organic baby formula to avoid allergic reactions in their kids. European brands have the following formulas to satisfy the needs of every kid:

anti-reflux

hypoallergenic

comfort

If a parent selects the right formula, a breastfeeding mother won’t need to follow diets and worry about drug interaction.

How to Avoid Allergies in a Baby

Health experts give several valuable tips to secure babies from allergic reactions to baby formulas.

First, parents should start with small portions to check a baby’s reaction to the introduced food.

Second, a parent should not experiment with formula without a pediatrician’s consultation.

Third, a caregiver must purchase only natural formulas without pesticides, GMOs, sugar, flavors, and taste enhancers.

Finally, parents must carefully introduce adult meals to their babies. The first hard food must be non-allergic, so one should buy organic cereal and pouches to guarantee smooth transitions between baby formula and adult meals. Allergic products (strawberries, oranges, eggs, chocolate, etc.) must be given one piece at a time to test a kid’s reaction to it.

If a child gets rashes or its body parts become swollen, a baby should stop eating allergic products. If the symptoms don’t disappear, parents should give antihistamines to kids. If more severe symptoms occur, a doctor’s emergency help will be required.