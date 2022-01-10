Biography

Ida Engvoll Swedish Actress Bio, Height, Net worth, facts and More!

By Sadia Nazir
0

Ida Engvall is a Swedish actress and producer and is well known for her role as Sofie Rydman in Netflix Love and Anarchy 2020. Nowadays, she considers one of the busiest actresses and doing shoots for her upcoming projects.

She worked in several ventures and performed very challenging roles, but by her acting, she gained popularity in the industry.

Related Posts
Biography

Aubrey Dollar Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Biography

Lara Adkins bio, Height, Sister, Facts, and More!

Biography

Elena Satine Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Biography

Emily Wickersham Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Ida Engvoll real name Ida Engvoll
Ida Engvoll Birthday 6 October 1985
Ida Engvoll Age 35
Ida Engvoll gender Female
Ida Engvoll height 5’4”
Ida Engvoll Nationality Swedish
Ida Engvoll Ethnicity Not known yet
Ida Engvoll profession Producer, Actress
Ida Engvoll Net Worth $8 million
Ida Engvoll /wife/Husband/ Boyfriends/girlfriends N/A
Ida Engvoll Twitter @idaengvoll
Ida Engvoll Instagram @idaengvoll

 

Facts

  1. The Swedish actress Ida Engvoll was born in 1985, and now she is 35 years old.
  2. She has Swedish nationality, but her ethnicity is not known yet.
  3. Ida Engvoll height is five feet and four inches and weight 58 kg.
  4. She does not share her relationship with anyone. Therefore, we don’t know about her boyfriend, if any.
  5. She has shown her performance in 26 Ventures.
  6. She is also the producer, and she worked as a producer was really appreciated.
  7. According to reports, she started her career in 2009.
  8. Now recently, she has been busy in the shooting of her upcoming project in which she will portray the character of Fredrika.
  9. Another project of Ida is White Trash which is under production.
  10. She has an Instagram and Twitter account where thousands of people follow her.
Sadia Nazir

Hello! I am Sadia and love to write about every niche. One specific Niche can't define me. I believe I can do whatever I want so I never choose one niche because challenges make me perfect in this writing world. Go ahead and read my articles, will love to hear from you 🙂

You might also like
Biography

Who is Marisol Maldonado, Bio, Height, Net Worth, Facts and More!

Biography

Top 40 Famous Gamblers: Celebrities with Gambling Addictions

Biography

Amy Bruckner Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Biography

Adley Stump Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.