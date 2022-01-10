Ida Engvoll Swedish Actress Bio, Height, Net worth, facts and More!

Ida Engvall is a Swedish actress and producer and is well known for her role as Sofie Rydman in Netflix Love and Anarchy 2020. Nowadays, she considers one of the busiest actresses and doing shoots for her upcoming projects.

She worked in several ventures and performed very challenging roles, but by her acting, she gained popularity in the industry.

Ida Engvoll real name Ida Engvoll Ida Engvoll Birthday 6 October 1985 Ida Engvoll Age 35 Ida Engvoll gender Female Ida Engvoll height 5’4” Ida Engvoll Nationality Swedish Ida Engvoll Ethnicity Not known yet Ida Engvoll profession Producer, Actress Ida Engvoll Net Worth $8 million Ida Engvoll /wife/Husband/ Boyfriends/girlfriends N/A Ida Engvoll Twitter @idaengvoll Ida Engvoll Instagram @idaengvoll

Facts