Ida Engvoll Swedish Actress Bio, Height, Net worth, facts and More!

Ida Engvall is a Swedish actress and producer and is well known for her role as Sofie Rydman in Netflix Love and Anarchy 2020. Nowadays, she considers one of the busiest actresses and doing shoots for her upcoming projects.
She worked in several ventures and performed very challenging roles, but by her acting, she gained popularity in the industry.
|Ida Engvoll real name
|Ida Engvoll
|Ida Engvoll Birthday
|6 October 1985
|Ida Engvoll Age
|35
|Ida Engvoll gender
|Female
|Ida Engvoll height
|5’4”
|Ida Engvoll Nationality
|Swedish
|Ida Engvoll Ethnicity
|Not known yet
|Ida Engvoll profession
|Producer, Actress
|Ida Engvoll Net Worth
|$8 million
|Ida Engvoll /wife/Husband/ Boyfriends/girlfriends
|N/A
|Ida Engvoll Twitter
|@idaengvoll
|Ida Engvoll Instagram
|@idaengvoll
Facts
- The Swedish actress Ida Engvoll was born in 1985, and now she is 35 years old.
- She has Swedish nationality, but her ethnicity is not known yet.
- Ida Engvoll height is five feet and four inches and weight 58 kg.
- She does not share her relationship with anyone. Therefore, we don’t know about her boyfriend, if any.
- She has shown her performance in 26 Ventures.
- She is also the producer, and she worked as a producer was really appreciated.
- According to reports, she started her career in 2009.
- Now recently, she has been busy in the shooting of her upcoming project in which she will portray the character of Fredrika.
- Another project of Ida is White Trash which is under production.
- She has an Instagram and Twitter account where thousands of people follow her.