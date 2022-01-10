Sips Bio, Age, height, Wife, Facts and More!

Sips is a Twitch player who uses online platforms like Youtuber and Twitch. He is a big fan of video games and started playing during childhood. He has a keen interest in playing games in his free time.
After that, twitch came, so he created the account and made a twitch player. People started to see him and followed him.
|Sips real name
|Chris Lovasz
|Sips Birthday
|5 June 1980
|Sips Age
|40
|Sips gender
|Male
|Sips height
|Not known
|Sips Nationality
|Canadian
|Sips Ethnicity
|White
|Sips profession
|Twitch Player
|Sips Husband/ Wife/ Girlfriends/ Boyfriends
|Married
|Sips Instagram
|Hi_its_sips
|Sips Twitter
|@Sips_
Facts
- The real name of Sips is Chris Lovasz, and Sips is his IGN name.
- Sips is a content creator along with a twitch player.
- He played massive games and inspired the audience.
- His fellow streamers are Sjin and love to play towns such as Prison Architect, and Orcs Must Die.
- Chris is the co-founder of a dirt production company called SipsCo in the game Minecraft with his fellow friend Sjin.
- At this time, he is 40 years old as he was born in June 1980.
- His wife’s name is Claudin, and the couple is blessed with a son.
- He has 455 thousand followers as team Yogscast. He has not Instagram account yet/