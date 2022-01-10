Biography

Sips Bio, Age, height, Wife, Facts and More!

0

Sips is a Twitch player who uses online platforms like Youtuber and Twitch. He is a big fan of video games and started playing during childhood. He has a keen interest in playing games in his free time.

After that, twitch came, so he created the account and made a twitch player. People started to see him and followed him.

Sips real name Chris Lovasz
Sips Birthday 5 June 1980
Sips Age 40
Sips gender Male
Sips height Not known
Sips Nationality Canadian
Sips Ethnicity White
Sips profession Twitch Player
Sips Husband/ Wife/ Girlfriends/ Boyfriends Married
Sips Instagram Hi_its_sips
Sips Twitter @Sips_

 

Facts

  1. The real name of Sips is Chris Lovasz, and Sips is his IGN name.
  2. Sips is a content creator along with a twitch player.
  3. He played massive games and inspired the audience.
  4. His fellow streamers are Sjin and love to play towns such as Prison Architect, and Orcs Must Die.
  5. Chris is the co-founder of a dirt production company called SipsCo in the game Minecraft with his fellow friend Sjin.
  6. At this time, he is 40 years old as he was born in June 1980.
  7. His wife’s name is Claudin, and the couple is blessed with a son.
  8. He has 455 thousand followers as team Yogscast. He has not Instagram account yet/
