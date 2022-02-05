Heather Locklear Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe, and More!

Heather Locklear is a famous and renowned American actress. She was born on 25th September 1961 in California. She played in Melrose Place, the role of Amanda Woodward, a favorite TV series. Furthermore, she got four nominations as the best actress’s distinguished, Golden Global nominations for her acting skills and excellent performance. She gained much fame for her acting in both TV shows and films. She playing minor roles within the television shows before got an opportunity within the series, Dynasty, which was aired in 1981 and continued to entertain the audience till 1989. Many other TV shows that Heather worked like spin city, Melrose place, hot in Cleveland, and Franklin & Bash. She also got some roles in several films despite TV been her major thing. She worked within the perfect man and scary movie 5.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:



Heather Locklear Weight: 135 lbs (61 kg)

Heather Locklear Height: 5’5″ (165 cm)

Heather Locklear Bra size: 34C

Heather Locklear Shoe size: 7

Heather Locklear Body measurements: 37-27-36 inches (94-69-91 cm)

Further critical details of the actress:



