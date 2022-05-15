Every fact you need to know about Grant Chestnut

Although Chestnut himself is a fabulous actor he has got his recognition for being the son of the versatile personality Morris Chestnut. He got public recognition for his role in Boyz n the Hood.
However, his most appreciated performance was for The Best Man Holiday for which he was twice nominated for awards. Even though Chestnut was born with a silver spoon, he managed to earn a net worth of 8 million through his own struggle and hard work.
Biography & Body Statistics
- Name: Grant Chestnut
- Gender: Male
- Date of Birth: 1997
- Birthplace: Cerritos, California, United States
- Age: 25 years
- Religion: Christian
- Ethnicity: African-American
- Zodiac Sign: Unknown
- Nationally: American
- Living in: Cerritos, California, United States
- Occupation: International Sales Coordinator
- Net worth: 1 Million US Dollars
- Height: 5 feet 8 inches
- Weight: 62 Kilograms
- Known for: being the son of Hollywood stars Morris Chestnut and Pam Byse
- Education: Graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder
- Spouse/Girlfriend: Single
- Children: None
- Siblings: Paige Chestnut
- Parents: Morris Chestnut, Pam Byse
- Grand-Parents: Morris Lamont Chestnut Sr., Shirley Chestnut
Facts About Grant Chestnut
● Grant is the first child of Hollywood actor Morris Chestnut and Pam Byse
● His parent got married in 1995 and 2 years later Grant Chestnut was born
● Grant also has a younger sister who born on 28th November 1998 in California
● His sister’s name is Paige Chestnut and she also followed the footstep of her parents
and choose to showcase her skills in the American entertainment industry
● Paige has been part of many fashion shows all over the country
● Grant had something else planned for him instead of stepping into the showbiz, he
studied and completed his Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing from the University of
Colorado and started his job as International Sales Coordinator in EF Education Tours.