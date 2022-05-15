Every fact you need to know about Grant Chestnut

Although Chestnut himself is a fabulous actor he has got his recognition for being the son of the versatile personality Morris Chestnut. He got public recognition for his role in Boyz n the Hood.

However, his most appreciated performance was for The Best Man Holiday for which he was twice nominated for awards. Even though Chestnut was born with a silver spoon, he managed to earn a net worth of 8 million through his own struggle and hard work.

Biography & Body Statistics

Name: Grant Chestnut

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 1997

Birthplace: Cerritos, California, United States

Age: 25 years

Religion: Christian

Ethnicity: African-American

Zodiac Sign: Unknown

Nationally: American

Living in: Cerritos, California, United States

Occupation: International Sales Coordinator

Net worth: 1 Million US Dollars

Height: 5 feet 8 inches

Weight: 62 Kilograms

Known for: being the son of Hollywood stars Morris Chestnut and Pam Byse

Education: Graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder

Spouse/Girlfriend: Single

Children: None

Siblings: Paige Chestnut

Parents: Morris Chestnut, Pam Byse

Grand-Parents: Morris Lamont Chestnut Sr., Shirley Chestnut

Facts About Grant Chestnut

● Grant is the first child of Hollywood actor Morris Chestnut and Pam Byse

● His parent got married in 1995 and 2 years later Grant Chestnut was born

● Grant also has a younger sister who born on 28th November 1998 in California

● His sister’s name is Paige Chestnut and she also followed the footstep of her parents

and choose to showcase her skills in the American entertainment industry

● Paige has been part of many fashion shows all over the country

● Grant had something else planned for him instead of stepping into the showbiz, he

studied and completed his Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing from the University of

Colorado and started his job as International Sales Coordinator in EF Education Tours.