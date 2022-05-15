Every fact you need to know about Bob Menery Golf

The native American comedian Bob Menery was born on 10 June 1987. From the beginning, he is always found determined to make his career rather than education. At the start, he dreamed to be a Sportsperson however later on his interest was devoted to sportscasting, and acting.

Moreover, his unique and innovative strategy of video parody and re-creation has earned him a 2.4 million fan list on Instagram. With his fame, he has earned a net worth of $500,000.

Biography & Body Statistics

Full name: Bob Menery Golf

Date of birth: 10th June 1987

Place of birth: Massachusetts, United States

Age: 34 years (As of 2022)

Horoscope: Gemini

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: White

Height: 5 feet 11 inches or 180 cm

Weight: 78 kg or 171 lbs

Occupation: Sportscaster, Comedian, Actor

Education: Graduated from the University of North Carolina

Parents: Unknown

Siblings: Unknown

Instagram: @bobmenery

Twitter: @BobMenery

Facebook:

Net Worth: Almost 5 Million US Dollars

Spouse/Girlfriend: Katie Kearney

Facts about Bob Menery Golf

● He is included in one of the best Instagramers in the world but now he has decided to keep his account private

● He is famous for being a funny and energetic sports commentator

● Since his childhood, he aimed to become a famous actor and celebrity

● He worked tirelessly to be an actor for 4 years, but when he realized it is not working out, then he started his own sports commentary page on Instagram in 2017

● He got fame in 2017 when one of his interesting commentary videos went viral on Instagram

● In Feb 2019, he was engaged to Katie Kearny, who is a professional traveler and editor of golf, but got separated after a few months

● Other than social media, Bob also has his own podcast named Ripper Magoos Too in which he usually talks about sports and current affairs with different athletes and celebrities.