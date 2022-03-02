Facebook Video monetizing 2022-confirmed by the Ministry of Information Technology Pakistan

Trending

By Faheem Haydar
Facebook to pilot video monetization in Pakistan
According to LAHORE (Dunya News), Facebook will start a pilot program concerning monetizing videos on Facebook in Pakistan confirmed by the Ministry of Information Technology (IT).

Sources have declared that Facebook will first launch the program’s outcome, purposing Facebook video monetization policy, by a pilot project.

The administration of social media giants has conveyed reservations about Pakistan’s regulatory framework so that direct video monetization through Facebook can be risky.

