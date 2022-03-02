Kyle Dake Personal Details, Championships, Relationship and Net Worth

Kyle Dake is an American championship wrestler who was born on 25 February 1991. His birthplace is New York, United States. Dake is the third wrestler to win four NCAA national championships. Moreover, Kyle won the2013 Dan Hodge Cup and sports Illustrated Men’s Academy.

Kyle competed for the wrestling team at Cornell University and, from 2010 to 2013, became the third wrestler to win the NCAA wrestling title. In 2018, he won World wrestling championships in Budapest, Hungary, and then got a world gold medal at the 79 kg weight class.

The next year in 2019, World Wrestling Championships in Kazakhstan were held, and he brought a second straight gold medal for the second straight year.

Kyle Dake Personal Details

Kyle Dake Full Name: Kyle Dake
Date of Birth: February 25, 1991
Age: 30 years old
Birthplace: New York, U.S.
Profession: Wrestler
Height: 5'9"
Weight: 79 kg
Spouse: Megan Dake
Net Worth: $1.5 million

Relationship Status

Kyle Dake is a married man, and his wife’s name is Megan Dake. Megan and Kyle tied in a knot on 10 December in a secret ceremony, and now they have one child.

Net Worth

According to the latest sources, the estimated net worth of Kyle Dake is $ 1.5 million. He is a successful income and got all the money from his profession.