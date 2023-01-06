Everything To Know About Kilgore, Texas

Considering moving to Kilgore, Texas? We’ll explore everything you need to know about this charming little city in the eastern part of Texas. And we’ll learn important topics such as history, population, economy, weather, and so much more!

This small city may seem like just your average Texan town at first glance but is actually packed full of excitement and historical significance. Keep reading to find out just what this city has to offer.

The Basics

Kilgore is a small city in eastern Texas with a population of 13,000 and is about a 2-hour drive from Dallas. The city is home to a 2-year college, Kilgore College. The college has 5,000 students, so they make up a significant portion of the population.

The city has a well-known online news publication called the Kilgore News Herald. They publish many articles featuring stories from their town and nearby as well, such as this article here.

The college town weirdly lies in two separate counties as well. Around 80% of the city is in Gregg County, while the rest is in Rusky County.

As for the economy of Kilgore, it’s a bit below the U.S average, with $55,810 median household income for Kilgore compared to the $69,000 national average. However, the city has a large college population that should be taken into account, and a poverty rate of 16.3%.

History

Kilgore has an exciting history, with some notable people coming from the small city. Van Cliburn, a famous pianist, for example, was born in Kilgore. At the age of 23, he would win the International Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow (in 1958, which was during the cold war). No one could have imagined a Texan winning the competition, and he would later go on to sell over a million copies when he sold his next album.

You can watch Van Cliburn perform his Piano Concerto No.1 in B-flat minor in Moscow from 1962 on Youtube by clicking here.

Some more notable people from Kilgore include popular lyricist Will Jennings, who is known for writing the songs “Tears in Heaven” and “My Heart Will Go On.” Will Jennings was inducted into the songwriter’s hall of fame. And his songs, such as “My Heart Will Go On,” have hit #1 in listings in countless countries across the globe.

Affordability and Living

Kilgore has very affordable home prices and bills if you can find a decent job nearby or get lucky enough to land a remote work job.

After we browsed several pages of homes for sale in Kilgore on Zillow, the average home price for a 2 bed 2 bath house was just about $150,000 – very affordable considering some prices in nearby cities or other states. According to payscale.com, the cost of housing in Kilgore is 28% lower than the national average.

As for groceries and utilities, the prices are 10% lower than the national average.

You now know a lot more about the charming city in east Texas!