Every Fact You Need To Know About Kehlani Parrish

Kehlani Parrish is a singer, songwriter, and dancer from America. Initially, she earned recognition through her band Poplyfe, and then the young singer got fame with her single mix tape, ‘You Should Be Here. In her career until now, Kehlani has recorded many hit songs such as ‘Lonely in December’, ‘Raw and True,’ and ‘1st Position’.

The singer is famous for being genuine and vocal; she doesn’t feel afraid to speak her mind or tell her deepest pains and hurts to the world. This honesty gives the star singer’s music a unique charm and vulnerability.

Today, Kehlani has gained considerable popularity and great love and respect from people worldwide. Besides getting nominated for a Grammy, she has also received nominations for the BET Awards. Have a look at body measurements to know Kehlani height.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Kehlani Ashley Parrish

Date of birth: April 24, 1995

Place of birth: Oakland, California, United States

Age: 27 years (As of 2022)

Horoscope: Taurus

Nationality: American

Occupation: Singer, Dancer

Instagram: @kehlani

Twitter: @Kehlani

Net Worth: approx. $3M

Spouse/boyfriend: Javaughn Young-White

All we need to know about the body measurements of the singer

Here are the body measurements of this charming singer

Kehlani Parrish Weight: 53 kg or 117 lbs

Kehlani Parrish Height: 5’4″ or 163 cm

Kehlani Parrish Bra Size: 30 C

Kehlani Parrish Shoe size: 9US

Kehlani Parrish Body Measurement: 33-25-33 inches

Facts about Kehlani Parrish