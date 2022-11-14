Every Fact You Need To Know About Kehlani Parrish

Kehlani Parrish is a singer, songwriter, and dancer from America. Initially, she earned recognition through her band Poplyfe, and then the young singer got fame with her single mix tape, ‘You Should Be Here. In her career until now, Kehlani has recorded many hit songs such as ‘Lonely in December’, ‘Raw and True,’ and ‘1st Position’.
The singer is famous for being genuine and vocal; she doesn’t feel afraid to speak her mind or tell her deepest pains and hurts to the world. This honesty gives the star singer’s music a unique charm and vulnerability.
Today, Kehlani has gained considerable popularity and great love and respect from people worldwide. Besides getting nominated for a Grammy, she has also received nominations for the BET Awards. Have a look at body measurements to know Kehlani height.
Biography and Body Statistics:
Full name: Kehlani Ashley Parrish
Date of birth: April 24, 1995
Place of birth: Oakland, California, United States
Age: 27 years (As of 2022)
Horoscope: Taurus
Nationality: American
Occupation: Singer, Dancer
Instagram: @kehlani
Twitter: @Kehlani
Net Worth: approx. $3M
Spouse/boyfriend: Javaughn Young-White
All we need to know about the body measurements of the singer
Here are the body measurements of this charming singer
- Kehlani Parrish Weight: 53 kg or 117 lbs
- Kehlani Parrish Height: 5’4″ or 163 cm
- Kehlani Parrish Bra Size: 30 C
- Kehlani Parrish Shoe size: 9US
- Kehlani Parrish Body Measurement: 33-25-33 inches
Facts about Kehlani Parrish
- On April 24, 1995, Kehlani Ashley Parrish was born in Oakland, California, the United States, where she used to live with her aunt. Her mother took drugs and moved in and out of prison, while her father died a few months after her birth.
- Kehlani suffered extreme poverty during her early days. She went to the Oakland School of the Arts and studied modern dance and ballet there.
- She originally wanted to become a dancer, but a knee injury prevented her from making a career as a ballerina. Eventually, she started concentrating on music.
- Kehlani started her singing career as a member and lead vocalist of the band Poplyfe. Due to several disputes, Kehlani left the group. After a few months, the budding singer released her first solo ‘ANTISUMMERLUV’ on SoundCloud.
- ‘Cloud 19’ and ‘You Should Be Here’ are her more prominent mixtapes. The success of the mixtapes brought a golden opportunity for the singer, and she got signed to Atlantic Records.
- In 2016, Kehlani joined hands with singer-songwriter Zayn and released the track ‘Wrong’ from the latter’s debut album. After this, she released her track ‘Gangsta’ for the film ‘Suicide Squad.’
- Kehlani dated NBA guard Kyrie Irving in 2016. The pop singer is currently dating Javaughn Young-White.
- She has a pretty big fan following on social media handles. On Instagram, she has 13.9M followers, while she has 37.4K followers on Twitter.
- Kehlani has a net worth of $3M. She has earned such impressive wealth throughout her career.