Every fact you need to know about Blake Shelton

Blake Tollison Shelton is professionally known as Blake Shelton. He is a singer, songwriter, and famous TV star. He has broadcasted 11 studio albums and become one of the most talented singers and a songwriter all over America.
He always gave his utmost performance in the music industry and the film industry. He won many medals and achieved many awards and shields because of his hard work in every field.
Blake introduced himself when he released his first solo debut named ‘Austin,’ composed by David Kent and Kirsti Manna. In April 2001, the song was released and gained immense popularity, peaking at number one on the ‘Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.
Biography and Body Statistics:
Full name: Blake Tollison Shelton
Date of birth: 18 June 1976
Place of birth: Ada, Oklahoma, United States
Age: 46 years (As of 2022)
Horoscope: Gemini
Nationality: American
Occupation: Actor
Height: 6”4’ or 196 cm
Weight: 96 kg or 212 lbs
Instagram: @blakeshelton
Twitter: @blakeshelton
Net Worth: $100 million
Spouse/girlfriend: Gwen Stefani
Facts about Blake Shelton
- On 18 June 1976, Blake was born in Ada, Oklahoma, United States, to Dorothy, a beautician, and Richard Shelton, a used car salesman.
- At an early age, he built up a passion for singing. When he was 12, he learned to play the guitar from his uncle. At 15, he wrote his first song. At 16, he gained much attention after winning the ‘Denbo Diamond Award,’ which is Oklahoma’s top award for young entertainers.
- In 1994, Blake decided to pursue a full-time career in singing and songwriting after graduating from high school. He wrote and sold songs to various music publishing houses. Soon, he launched a solo recording contract with ‘Giant Records.
- His famous albums include Austin, the Dreamer, Blake Shelton’s Barn & Grill, Pure BS, and Startin Fires.
- He also played the role of a supporting actor in the American TV series ‘Malibu Country’ from November 2012 to March 2013. Along with his other TV appearances, he has also been a coach on ‘NBC’ network’s ‘The Voice since its inception in 2011.
- In 2003, Blake Shelton married his long-time girlfriend, Kaynette Gern. Blake and Gern divorced three years later.
- He married singer Miranda Lambert in 2011. Unfortunately, this marriage too ended in divorce in 2015.
- In November 2015, he started dating singer, actor, and TV personality Gwen Stefani.
- He has 5m followers on Instagram with 807 posts, and on Twitter, he has 19.8m followers.
- As of 2022, the net worth of Blake Shelton is $100 million. He has gathered good fortune through his career as a musician.