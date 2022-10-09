Every fact you need to know about Blake Shelton

Blake Tollison Shelton is professionally known as Blake Shelton. He is a singer, songwriter, and famous TV star. He has broadcasted 11 studio albums and become one of the most talented singers and a songwriter all over America.

He always gave his utmost performance in the music industry and the film industry. He won many medals and achieved many awards and shields because of his hard work in every field.

Blake introduced himself when he released his first solo debut named ‘Austin,’ composed by David Kent and Kirsti Manna. In April 2001, the song was released and gained immense popularity, peaking at number one on the ‘Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Blake Tollison Shelton

Date of birth: 18 June 1976

Place of birth: Ada, Oklahoma, United States

Age: 46 years (As of 2022)

Horoscope: Gemini

Nationality: American

Occupation: Actor

Height: 6”4’ or 196 cm

Weight: 96 kg or 212 lbs

Instagram: @blakeshelton

Twitter: @blakeshelton

Net Worth: $100 million

Spouse/girlfriend: Gwen Stefani

Facts about Blake Shelton