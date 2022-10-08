All you need to know about Jay-Z

Shawn Corey Carter is famously known as Jay-Z. He is an American rapper, songwriter, record executive, entrepreneur, and media proprietor. He is among the most successful hip-hop artists in history.
He is well-known for his role as the former C.E.O. of Def Jam Recordings; he has been central to artists’ creative and commercial success, including Kanye West, Rihanna, and J. Cole. Jay-Z has earned 51 Grammy Award nominations throughout his musical career and has won 17 Grammy awards from 1999 to 2013.
He has won six B.E.T. Awards from 2001 to 2012. Jay-Z won the Billboard Music Award for ‘R&B Albums Artist of the Year’ in 1998. He also earned the American Music Awards for ‘The Blueprint 3’ in the category ‘Favorite Rap/Hip Hop Album’ in 2009. Have a look at body statics to know Jay-Z height.
Biography and Body Statistics:
Full name: Shawn Corey Carter
Date of birth: December 4, 1969
Place of birth: New York City
Age: 53 years (As of 2022)
Horoscope: Sagittarius
Nationality: American
Occupation: Rapper, songwriter, and record executive
Height: 6”2’ or 188cm
Weight: 83 kg or 183 lbs
Instagram: Not Available
Twitter: @sc
Net Worth: 1.5 billion dollars
Spouse/girlfriend: Beyonce Knowles
Facts about Jay-Z
- On December 4, 1969, Jay-Z was born in New York City. After their father, Adnis Reeves, left the family, Jay-Z and his three siblings were raised by their mother, Gloria Carter.
- He went to Eli Whitney High School in Brooklyn. Later he attended George Westinghouse Career and Technical Education High School with rappers The Notorious B.I.G. and Busta Rhymes.
- Jay-Z first began his career as a musician in the late 1980s and co-founded Roc-A-Fella Records in 1995.
- In 1996, he released his first studio album, Reasonable Doubt. The album was a critical success and solidified his position in the music industry.
- He further released twelve additional albums, including the acclaimed albums The Blueprint (2001), American Gangster (2007), The Black Album (2003), and 4:44 (2017). He also released the full-length collaborative albums Watch the Throne (2011) with Kanye West and Everything Is Love (2018) with his wife Beyoncé, respectively.
- In April 2008, Jay-Z got married to singer and actress Beyonce Knowles. Before getting married, he collaborated with her on several singles and albums, including ’03 Bonnie & Clyde’, ‘That’s How You Like It,’ ‘Crazy in Love,’ and ‘Deja vu.’ The couple had a daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, born in 2012.
- Apart from his musical career and business ventures, he actively participated in the 2008 presidential campaign and was an enthusiastic supporter of Obama’s administration.
- The net worth of Jay-Z is almost 1.5 billion dollars. He has gathered massive wealth throughout his career.