All you need to know about Jay-Z

Shawn Corey Carter is famously known as Jay-Z. He is an American rapper, songwriter, record executive, entrepreneur, and media proprietor. He is among the most successful hip-hop artists in history.

He is well-known for his role as the former C.E.O. of Def Jam Recordings; he has been central to artists’ creative and commercial success, including Kanye West, Rihanna, and J. Cole. Jay-Z has earned 51 Grammy Award nominations throughout his musical career and has won 17 Grammy awards from 1999 to 2013.

He has won six B.E.T. Awards from 2001 to 2012. Jay-Z won the Billboard Music Award for ‘R&B Albums Artist of the Year’ in 1998. He also earned the American Music Awards for ‘The Blueprint 3’ in the category ‘Favorite Rap/Hip Hop Album’ in 2009. Have a look at body statics to know Jay-Z height.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Shawn Corey Carter

Date of birth: December 4, 1969

Place of birth: New York City

Age: 53 years (As of 2022)

Horoscope: Sagittarius

Nationality: American

Occupation: Rapper, songwriter, and record executive

Height: 6”2’ or 188cm

Weight: 83 kg or 183 lbs

Instagram: Not Available

Twitter: @sc

Net Worth: 1.5 billion dollars

Spouse/girlfriend: Beyonce Knowles

Facts about Jay-Z