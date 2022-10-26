Every detail you need to know about Lil Kim

Lil Kim is a rapper, songwriter, model, actress, and producer from America. She is popularly known for her strong voice and expressive rapping style. She began her career in the entertainment industry during her teenage years.

Kim started by performing freestyle rap for the rapper, The Notorious BIG. Primarily, she was also part of the group Junior MAFIA. After that, she released her solo album ‘Hard Core,’ which earned her much appreciation. Her talent has amassed several distinguished awards, including the Grammys and the Billboard Music Awards.

For her music projects, she has collaborated with many other personalities in the industry like Miley Cyrus, Christina Aguilera, Young Jeezy, French Montana, Jadakiss, Beyonce, and Yo Gotti, among many others. have a look at body measurements to know how tall is Lil Kim.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Kimberly Denise Jones

Date of birth: 11 July 1975

Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York

Age: 47 years (As of 2022)

Horoscope: Cancer

Nationality: American

Occupation: Rapper, Actress, Model

Instagram: @lilkimthequeenbee

Twitter: @LilKim

Net Worth: $18 million

Weight: 55 kg or 121 lbs

Height: 4’11″ or 149 cm

Bra Size: 36 B

Shoe size: Not Available

Body Measurement: 36-26-34 inches

Facts about Lil Kim