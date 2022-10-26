Every detail you need to know about Lil Kim

Lil Kim is a rapper, songwriter, model, actress, and producer from America. She is popularly known for her strong voice and expressive rapping style. She began her career in the entertainment industry during her teenage years.
Kim started by performing freestyle rap for the rapper, The Notorious BIG. Primarily, she was also part of the group Junior MAFIA. After that, she released her solo album ‘Hard Core,’ which earned her much appreciation. Her talent has amassed several distinguished awards, including the Grammys and the Billboard Music Awards.
For her music projects, she has collaborated with many other personalities in the industry like Miley Cyrus, Christina Aguilera, Young Jeezy, French Montana, Jadakiss, Beyonce, and Yo Gotti, among many others. have a look at body measurements to know how tall is Lil Kim.
Biography and Body Statistics:
- Full name: Kimberly Denise Jones
- Date of birth: 11 July 1975
- Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York
- Age: 47 years (As of 2022)
- Horoscope: Cancer
- Nationality: American
- Occupation: Rapper, Actress, Model
- Instagram: @lilkimthequeenbee
- Twitter: @LilKim
- Net Worth: $18 million
- Weight: 55 kg or 121 lbs
- Height: 4’11″ or 149 cm
- Bra Size: 36 B
- Shoe size: Not Available
- Body Measurement: 36-26-34 inches
Facts about Lil Kim
- On 11 July 1975, Lil Kim was born Kimberly Denise Jones in Brooklyn, New York. Her father, Linwood Jones, was a former US marine. She has an older brother named Christopher.
- Kim was just nine when her parents separated, after which she began living with her father. However, she had a tense relationship with her father.
- She did her initial schooling at Queen of All Saints Elementary School, Brooklyn. Later, she attended Sarah J. Hale Vocational High School for a few years and was transferred to the Brooklyn College Academy to finish her school education.
- At sixteen, her father kicked her out of the house. Subsequently, she left high school and started living out on the streets.
- During her teen years, she got introduced to The Notorious BIG, aka Biggie Smalls, who played a crucial role in her personal and artistic life. In 1994, she was instrumental in inaugurating and promoting the Brooklyn-based group Junior MAFIA.
- Her most notable works include ‘Hard Core’ (1996), ‘The Notorious KIM’ (2000), and ‘La Bella Mafia’ (2003). Kim rose to fame with the remake of the single ‘Lady Marmalade’ for ‘Moulin Rouge’ with artists Mýa, Pink, and Christina Aguilera.
- In her teenage years, Kim was in a relationship with Shawn Powell. In 2007, she was romantically involved with Ray J, singer, songwriter, and television personality, and has a daughter with him.
- Later she started a relationship with the rapper, Mr. Papers. She has a daughter named Royal Reign (born in 2014) with him.
- She has a pretty big fan following on social media handles. On Instagram, she has 3.2M followers, while she has 2.3M followers on Twitter.
- The net worth of Lil Kim is $18M. She has earned handsome money throughout her career.