Every detail you need to know about KJ Apa

Keneti James Fitzgerald Apa is famously known as KJ Apa. He is a famous Actor and singer from New Zealand. He is well-known for his portrayal of Archie Andrews in the American teen drama Riverdale.
Favorably for him, the series became one of the most popular television shows, and its international success introduced him to a widespread audience. He has earned a lot of success in his career and won many awards, like Saturn Awards for Breakthrough Performance in 2017. Have a look at body statistics to know KJ Apa height.
Biography and Body Statistics:
- Full name: Keneti James Fitzgerald Apa
- Date of birth: 17 June 1997
- Place of birth: Auckland, New Zealand
- Age: 25 years (As of 2022)
- Horoscope: Gemini
- Nationality: New Zealander
- Occupation: Actor
- Height: 5”11’ or 180cm
- Weight: 76 kg or 167 lbs
- Instagram: @kjapa
- Twitter: Not Available
- Net Worth: $3 million
- Spouse/girlfriend: Clara Berry
Facts about KJ Apa
- On 17 June 1997, KJ was born in Auckland, New Zealand. His father, Tessa Apa, is Samoan and chief of his village, Samoa, while his mother, Tupai, is a European New Zealander.
- KJ has two older sisters. He is also the nephew of an ex-rugby player and coach Michael Jones.
- He went for his early schooling at King’s College in Auckland, New Zealand. KJ has been interested in music and acting since his childhood.
- The famous star started his profession by depicting the role of Kane Jenkins from 2013 to 2015 in the primetime soap opera Shortland Street.
- KJ has also appeared in the lead role of Archie Andrews in the CW drama series Riverdale in 2017. He has acted mainly in the films; A dog’s Purpose (2017), The Hate U Give (2019), and I Still Believe (2020).
- The brilliant actor has worked in many movies like A Dog’s Purpose, The Hate U Give, I Still Believe, The Last Summer, SongBird, and a Dead Reckoning.
- KJ starred in Adam Mason’s critically panned 2020 thriller film Songbird, produced by Michael Bay’s Platinum Dunes. In May 2021, Lionsgate Films announced KJ’s appearance in West Pointer’s military-based drama.
- Likewise, he is a member of The Good Time Boys, who plays the guitar. In February 2019, they performed an 8-song set of covers at Guilt and Company.
- Since 2020, KJ has been in a relationship with French model Clara Berry. They have a son, born in September 2021.
- He has a pretty big fan following on social media handles. On Instagram, he has 18.8M followers, while he is not available on Twitter.
- The net worth of KJ Apa is $3M. He has earned handsome money throughout his career.