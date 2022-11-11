Every detail you need to know about KJ Apa

Keneti James Fitzgerald Apa is famously known as KJ Apa. He is a famous Actor and singer from New Zealand. He is well-known for his portrayal of Archie Andrews in the American teen drama Riverdale.

Favorably for him, the series became one of the most popular television shows, and its international success introduced him to a widespread audience. He has earned a lot of success in his career and won many awards, like Saturn Awards for Breakthrough Performance in 2017. Have a look at body statistics to know KJ Apa height.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Keneti James Fitzgerald Apa

Date of birth: 17 June 1997

Place of birth: Auckland, New Zealand

Age: 25 years (As of 2022)

Horoscope: Gemini

Nationality: New Zealander

Occupation: Actor

Height: 5”11’ or 180cm

Weight: 76 kg or 167 lbs

Instagram: @kjapa

Twitter: Not Available

Net Worth: $3 million

Spouse/girlfriend: Clara Berry

Facts about KJ Apa