All you need to know about Tia Mowry

Tia Mowry is an actress and model from America. She is well-known for her inherent acting skills and poignant performances. She first gained the limelight for her teen role as Tia Landry in the ABC/WB sitcom ‘Sister, Sister.’ Tia got Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in Favorite Television Actress for ‘Sister, Sister’ successively for three years, from 1995 to 1997.
She earned one memorable performance after the other, starting with the 2006 comedy-drama ‘The Game’ wherein she portrayed the role of Melanie Barnett. Her other essential performances were on the reality show ‘Tia & Tamera’ on Style Network, TV Land comedy sitcom ‘Instant Mom,’ and Nickelodeon’s Nick at Nite.
Besides Television, she has also done several films. She shared the award with her sister Tamera. After establishing her career as an actress, Tia has now widened her artistic horizons and is aiming for a career in singing. Have a look at body measurements to know Tia Mowry height.
Biography and Body Statistics:
- Full name: Tia Mowry Hardrict
- Date of birth: July 6, 1978
- Place of birth: Gelnhausen, West Germany
- Age: 44 years (As of 2022)
- Horoscope: Cancer
- Nationality: American
- Occupation: Actress and Model
- Instagram: @tiamowry
- Twitter: @TiaMowry
- Net Worth: $4 million
- Spouse/boyfriend: Cory Hardrict
All we need to know about the body measurements of the actress
- Weight: 58 kg or 128 lbs
- Height: 5’5″ or 165 cm
- Bra Size: 34 B
- Shoe size: 6 US
- Body Measurement: 36-27-35 inches
Facts about Tia Mowry
- On July 6, 1978, Tia Mowry Hardrict was born in Gelnhausen, West Germany, to Timothy John Mowry and Darlene Renée Mowry. Tia has three siblings, a twin sister Tamera and two younger brothers, Tavior and Tahj.
- She started her professional career in acting at an early age. But, she did not compromise on her education and got admission in psychology at Pepperdine University. Later, she also went to Europe for a while to study humanities and Italian.
- The most acknowledged work of Tia Mowry was her prominent role in the television series ‘Sister, Sister’ in 1994. The show continued for 6 years and was a super hit.
- Tia’s next big breakthrough was in 2006 when she appeared in the BET television series ‘The Game’ as Melanie Barnett. The show was a significant hit and bagged several awards and nominations.
- The gorgeous actress dated actor Cory Hardrict for six years and then engaged on Christmas 2006. The duo got married on 20 April 2008 in California and welcomed their first child Cree Taylor Hardrict on June 28, 2011.
- She has a pretty big fan following on social media handles. On Instagram, she has 10.5M followers, while she has 1.9M followers on Twitter.
- The net worth of Tia Mowry is $4M. She has earned handsome money throughout her career.