All you need to know about Tia Mowry

Tia Mowry is an actress and model from America. She is well-known for her inherent acting skills and poignant performances. She first gained the limelight for her teen role as Tia Landry in the ABC/WB sitcom ‘Sister, Sister.’ Tia got Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in Favorite Television Actress for ‘Sister, Sister’ successively for three years, from 1995 to 1997.

She earned one memorable performance after the other, starting with the 2006 comedy-drama ‘The Game’ wherein she portrayed the role of Melanie Barnett. Her other essential performances were on the reality show ‘Tia & Tamera’ on Style Network, TV Land comedy sitcom ‘Instant Mom,’ and Nickelodeon’s Nick at Nite.

Besides Television, she has also done several films. She shared the award with her sister Tamera. After establishing her career as an actress, Tia has now widened her artistic horizons and is aiming for a career in singing. Have a look at body measurements to know Tia Mowry height.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Tia Mowry Hardrict

Date of birth: July 6, 1978

Place of birth: Gelnhausen, West Germany

Age: 44 years (As of 2022)

Horoscope: Cancer

Nationality: American

Occupation: Actress and Model

Instagram: @tiamowry

Twitter: @TiaMowry

Net Worth: $4 million

Spouse/boyfriend: Cory Hardrict

All we need to know about the body measurements of the actress

Weight: 58 kg or 128 lbs

Height: 5’5″ or 165 cm

Bra Size: 34 B

Shoe size: 6 US

Body Measurement: 36-27-35 inches

Facts about Tia Mowry