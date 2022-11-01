Every detail you need to know about Gaten Matarazzo

Gaten Matarazzo is an actor from America. He is well-known for his excellent portrayal of Dustin in the Netflix web series ‘Stranger Things.’ Entered into the entertainment industry at an early age, he has performed many roles in theatre and TV series until now.
Even though Gaten is still very young, he has already done many noteworthy performances. He got nominated for IGN Summer Movie Awards and Teen Choice Awards. He won Young Entertainer Awards for Best Young Ensemble Cast – Television Series Stranger Things. Have a look at body statistics to know Gaten Matarazzo height.
Biography and Body Statistics:
- Full name: Gaten Matarazzo
- Date of birth: 8 September 2002
- Place of birth: New Jersey, USA
- Age: 20 years (As of 2022)
- Horoscope: Virgo
- Nationality: American
- Occupation: Actor
- Height: 5”4’ or 163cm
- Weight: 59 kg or 130 lbs
- Instagram: @gatenm123
- Twitter: @GatenM123
- Net Worth: $5 million
- Spouse/girlfriend: Not Available
Facts about Gaten Matarazzo
- On 8 September 2002, Gaten Matarazzo was born in New Jersey, the USA, to Gaten Matarazzo Sr and Heather Matarazzo.
- He has two siblings, Sabrina Matarazzo and Carmen Matarazzo. His siblings have performed in television commercials as well.
- His mother, Heather, has been encouraging the artistic tendency of all her children and takes the effort to uplift them to pursue performing arts.
- Gaten regularly traveled between New Jersey and New York City for his Broadway performances during his initial school days. Gaten has mentioned that he was inspired to enter into musical theatre by his sister Sabrina, a singer and actress.
- The young talented actor began his profession in the acting industry with Broadway performances. In 2011, he depicted the character of Benjamin in the Broadway musical ‘Priscilla, Queen of the Desert at the Palace Theatre.
- In 2014, he played Gavroche / Petit Gervais in the ‘Les Misérables’ Broadway musical presented at Imperial Theatre. The following year he acted in an episode of ‘The Finn’, the crime thriller television series. In 2016, he played the role of Dustin Henderson in the science fiction-horror web series ‘Stranger Things.’
- Gaten was born with cleidocranial dysplasia (CCD), about which he has spoken openly. He remains his private life away from the public. He has not disclosed his relationship status yet.
- He has a pretty big fan following on social media handles. On Instagram, he has 13.7M followers, while he has 1.5M followers on Twitter.
- The net worth of Gaten Matarazzo is $5M. He has earned handsome money throughout his career at such an early age.