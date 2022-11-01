Every detail you need to know about Gaten Matarazzo

Gaten Matarazzo is an actor from America. He is well-known for his excellent portrayal of Dustin in the Netflix web series ‘Stranger Things.’ Entered into the entertainment industry at an early age, he has performed many roles in theatre and TV series until now.

Even though Gaten is still very young, he has already done many noteworthy performances. He got nominated for IGN Summer Movie Awards and Teen Choice Awards. He won Young Entertainer Awards for Best Young Ensemble Cast – Television Series Stranger Things. Have a look at body statistics to know Gaten Matarazzo height.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Gaten Matarazzo

Date of birth: 8 September 2002

Place of birth: New Jersey, USA

Age: 20 years (As of 2022)

Horoscope: Virgo

Nationality: American

Occupation: Actor

Height: 5”4’ or 163cm

Weight: 59 kg or 130 lbs

Instagram: @gatenm123

Twitter: @GatenM123

Net Worth: $5 million

Spouse/girlfriend: Not Available

Facts about Gaten Matarazzo