Every Detail you need to know about Erin Bradshaw

Erin Bradshaw Weiss is an American model and horse rider. Terry Bradshaw is her father, who is
a famous footballer. Erin got fame after the interview with her father on the TV screen. She has
won many championships in horse riding.
Her husband is a well-known Hollywood Industryperson named Scott Weiss. Nowadays, Erin is prominent on social media because of her
pregnancy. She announced this news recently on her Instagram story.
Quick Facts and Body Statistics:
Full name: Erin Bradshaw Weiss
Date of birth: June 27, 1989
Place of birth: Westlake, Texas, USA
Age: 33 years (As of 2022)
Nationality: American
Horoscope: Cancer
Occupation: Equestrian and Model
Instagram: @ebradshaw12
Twitter: @ErinBradshaw92
All about the body measurements of the Equestrian
Here are the body measurements of this beautiful star
● Erin Bradshaw Weight: 119 lbs (54 kg)
● Erin Bradshaw Height: 5’6′′ (168 cm)
● Erin Bradshaw Bra size: Not Available
● Erin Bradshaw Shoe size: 6 US
● Erin Bradshaw Body measurements: Not Available
Further details about Erin Bradshaw
● On June 27, 1989, Erin Bradshaw was born in Westlake, Texas, USA. Her parents are
Terry Bradshaw and Charlotte Hopkins.
● Her father is a well-known football player, while her mother is a housewife. Rachel
Bradshaw and Lacey Hester are her siblings. Lacey Haster is her stepsister from another
mother. However, they both love each other. Erin has an American nationality, and she
belongs to the religion of Christianity.
● Erin attended the University of North Texas for her higher education.
● Erin posts her pictures with her horse on social media. She likes horse riding. She has a
horse named John Smith and loves her horse as her baby. She and her horse have won a
PHA World Champion race in 2019. Furthermore, Erin has won many awards and
championships with her horse.
● She has been a member of E!’s reality show named The Bradshaw Bunch. The family
members of Bradshaw ran that serial. Its second season aired in 2020. Erin had been
working on Fox NFL Sunday program for a long time.
● On May 6, 2017, she married a famous character in Hollywood Industry named Scott
Weiss. The couple has one kid, who was born in 2020. Now, the family lives a blissful
life.
FAQ about the Erin Bradshaw
Q: What is Erin’s ethnicity?
A: Erin Belongs to the white ethnicity.
Q: How beautiful is Erin?
A: Erin is a gorgeous girl with natural brown eyes and platinum hair color.
Q: Where is Erin living currently?
A: Erin is residing somewhere in Texas in the USA.
Q: How much is Erin Bradshaw’s net worth?
A: Erin has around $10 to $15 million net worth. Her family business is the source of her
income. She also earns from social media accounts where she charges hundreds of dollars for
one post.